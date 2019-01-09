High School Sports

Pitman girls basketball uses stifling defense to beat Enochs

By Julian A. Lopez

January 09, 2019 09:07 AM

Pitman High School beat Enochs High School 59-45 in CCAL play on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at Pitman High School.
The Pitman (9-7, 1-0) girls basketball team led the entire game in Tuesday’s 59-45 Central California Athletic League victory over Enochs (11-4, 0-1) at Pitman High.

The Pride led 17-8 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime and were led by junior guard Sydney Smith, who led all scorers with 19 points. The 19 points were a season-high for Smith.

Sophomore guard Jessica Smith added 18 points for the Pride, who host Gregori on Thursday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles.

Julian A. Lopez

Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports in Modesto since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State with a BA in Journalism from Arizona State.

