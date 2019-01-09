Pitman girls basketball uses stifling defense to beat Enochs

The Pitman (9-7, 1-0) girls basketball team led the entire game in Tuesday’s 59-45 Central California Athletic League victory over Enochs (11-4, 0-1) at Pitman High.
The Pride led 17-8 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime and were led by junior guard Sydney Smith, who led all scorers with 19 points. The 19 points were a season-high for Smith.
Sophomore guard Jessica Smith added 18 points for the Pride, who host Gregori on Thursday.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles.
