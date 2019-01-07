Local Digest: Local wrestlers have strong performances at Doc B, Engel tourneys

A number of high school wrestlers competed over the weekend in the Lloyd C. Engel Tournament at Escalon High and Doc Buchanan Invitational at Clovis High.
At the Doc B, “one of the toughest high school tournaments in the country,” according to FloWrestling, wrestlers from Oakdale, Patterson, and Pitman all placed in the top eight in an event that drew athletes from as far away as Florida and New Jersey.
Oakdale sophomores Brayden Abell (106-pound) and Henry Porter (126) both finished fifth in their divisions. Patterson senior Noah Mirelez (132) and Pitman junior Izzy Tubera (120) and sophomore Juan Mora (220) all finished sixth.
At Escalon, Oakdale freshman Michael Torres (109), Escalon senior Alex Jimenez (132), Beyer senior Jose Estrada (152), and Hilmar senior Justin Rentfro (220) all won titles.
Pitman freshman Lilly Freitas won her division at the Napa Valley Classic.
There are several other boys tournaments this weekend, including the Jaguars Invitational at Gregori High and the Tim Brown Memorial in Sacramento.
Stan State Men’s Basketball: The Warriors (5-8, 2-7) ended their four-game losing streak with a 82-70 win over Cal State Monterey Bay on Saturday in California College Athletic Association play.
Senior guard Andy Cleaves led Stan State with a season-high 26 points while junior guard Ty Davis added 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Stan State hosts Cal State San Marcos on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Stan State Women’s Basketball: Stan State (3-9, 2-6) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 61-51 win over Cal State Monterey Bay on Saturday.
Junior guard Angelica Baylon led the Warriors with 17 points while sophomore center Kaleigh Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds, her first double-double of the season.
MJC falls to Santa Rosa: The Pirates men’s basketball team fell to Santa Rosa 87-79 on Saturday. Sophomore forward Benny Simi (Lodi) had 27 points for Modesto Junior College, who next play at American River on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
