High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

5 p.m. – Sierra at East Union

TBA– Central Catholic at Tulare Showcase

Girls Basketball

2 p.m. – Downey at Livingston, Turlock at Lincoln-Lincoln

Boys Soccer

4:30 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Modesto Christian

6 p.m. – Pacheco at Enochs

Boys Wrestling

7 a.m. – Gregori, Downey, Beyer, Enochs, Modesto Christian, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley, Livingston, Escalon at Lloyd C. Engle Invitational, Escalon; Oakdale at Doc Buchanon, Clovis

9 a.m. – Merced at Cerritos Tournament of Champions

11 a.m. – Turlock at Joe Rios Memorial at Chico High

Girls Wrestling

7 a.m. – Gregori, Enochs, Modesto, Central Valley, Turlock, Pitman, Buhach Colony at Asics Napa Valley Classic, at Vintage High

  Comments  