Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball
5 p.m. – Sierra at East Union
TBA– Central Catholic at Tulare Showcase
Girls Basketball
2 p.m. – Downey at Livingston, Turlock at Lincoln-Lincoln
Boys Soccer
4:30 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Modesto Christian
6 p.m. – Pacheco at Enochs
Boys Wrestling
7 a.m. – Gregori, Downey, Beyer, Enochs, Modesto Christian, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley, Livingston, Escalon at Lloyd C. Engle Invitational, Escalon; Oakdale at Doc Buchanon, Clovis
9 a.m. – Merced at Cerritos Tournament of Champions
11 a.m. – Turlock at Joe Rios Memorial at Chico High
Girls Wrestling
7 a.m. – Gregori, Enochs, Modesto, Central Valley, Turlock, Pitman, Buhach Colony at Asics Napa Valley Classic, at Vintage High
