Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball
5:45 p.m. – Los Banos at Johansen
7 p.m. – McNair at Gregori, East Union at Central Catholic, Lincoln-Stockton at Modesto Christian, Livingston at Chavez-Stockton
7:15 p.m. – Davis at Lathrop, Beyer at Mt. House, Enochs at Patterson, Ceres at Pacheco, Central Valley at Merced, Golden Valley at El Capitan
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Ripon Christian, Hilmar at Hughson, Riverbank at Ripon
Girls Basketball
2 p.m. – Jesuit at Atwater
6 p.m. – Clovis at Atwater
7 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union
7:30 p.m. – Mt. House at Beyer, Johansen at Los Banos, Lathrop at Davis, Pacheco at Ceres
Girls Soccer
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Sierra
Boys Wrestling
7 a.m. – Gregori, Downey, Beyer, Enochs, Modesto Christian, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley, Livingston, Escalon at Lloyd C. Engle Invitational, Escalon
9 a.m. – Turlock at Joe Rios Memorial at Chico HS; Merced at Cerritos Tournament of Champions
Girls Wrestling
7 a.m. – Gregori, Enochs, Modesto, Central Valley, Turlock, Pitman, Buhach Colony at Asics Napa Valley Classic, at Vintage HS
Comments