High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Girls

Valley Oak League, Jan. 2

East Union 62, Weston Ranch 39

W. Ranch

15

11

5

8

39

E. Union

18

14

16

14

62

East Union (10-5, VOL 1-0) - Donja Payne 31, Ala Tuuga 12, Lauren Pablo 6, Sarah Glockler 6, Julia Vezaldenos 4, Jaidyn Valencia 3. Totals: (27, 7-20) 62.

Weston Ranch (7-7, VOL 0-1) - Zahbria Hendrix 9, Darnaysha Huff 9, Kyshanti King 7, Jazlyn White 6, Jennayln Laminero 4, Julianna Lassiter 4. Totals: (14, 9-14) 39.

3-Pt Goals: Weston Ranch 2 (Hendrix, King), East Union 1 (Glockler). Team Fouls: Weston Ranch 16, East Union 9. Fouled Out: None.

JV: Weston Ranch 60-40.

Southern League, Jan. 2

Le Grand 33 Gustine 29

Le Grand

10

6

7

10

33

Gustine

9

4

11

5

29

Le Grand (8-6, SL 1-0) - Alexa Ultreras 22, Sam Gonzalez 4, Janet Castro 3, Naomi Bond 2, Nadia Avalos 2.

Gustine (6-8, SL 0-1) - Cynthia Casteñeda 8, S. Bedford 8, Cassidy Kuden 7, I. Martinez 4, J. Nunes 2.

JV: Gustine Won.

Golf

Clubs

Spring Creek CC Women’s Results

Low Gross: Catheryn Harty 89.

First Low Net: Julia Heitman 74.

Second Low Net: Pam Stiles 75.

Third Low Net: Bridgette Blahut 76.

Dryden Women’s Golf Club

Captain's Trophy

First: Karen Burch 67.

Second: Ui Cha Iijima 67.

Third: Sandy Dieker 69.

Fourth: Rosemary Hein 76.

Chip-Ins: K. Burch, Gayle Denkenson.

Captain's Trophy: K. Burch, U. Cha Iijima.

Oakdale Golf CC - 18 Hole Ladies

Game: 1 Best Ball, 2 BB, 3BB

First: Jan Ballard, Cheryl Moore, Bailey Anderson, Blind Draw - 117.

Second: Judi O'Connell, Barb Craig, Kim Reid, Blind Draw - 118.

