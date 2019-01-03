Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Girls
Valley Oak League, Jan. 2
East Union 62, Weston Ranch 39
W. Ranch
15
11
5
8
—
39
E. Union
18
14
16
14
—
62
East Union (10-5, VOL 1-0) - Donja Payne 31, Ala Tuuga 12, Lauren Pablo 6, Sarah Glockler 6, Julia Vezaldenos 4, Jaidyn Valencia 3. Totals: (27, 7-20) 62.
Weston Ranch (7-7, VOL 0-1) - Zahbria Hendrix 9, Darnaysha Huff 9, Kyshanti King 7, Jazlyn White 6, Jennayln Laminero 4, Julianna Lassiter 4. Totals: (14, 9-14) 39.
3-Pt Goals: Weston Ranch 2 (Hendrix, King), East Union 1 (Glockler). Team Fouls: Weston Ranch 16, East Union 9. Fouled Out: None.
JV: Weston Ranch 60-40.
Southern League, Jan. 2
Le Grand 33 Gustine 29
Le Grand
10
6
7
10
—
33
Gustine
9
4
11
5
—
29
Le Grand (8-6, SL 1-0) - Alexa Ultreras 22, Sam Gonzalez 4, Janet Castro 3, Naomi Bond 2, Nadia Avalos 2.
Gustine (6-8, SL 0-1) - Cynthia Casteñeda 8, S. Bedford 8, Cassidy Kuden 7, I. Martinez 4, J. Nunes 2.
JV: Gustine Won.
Golf
Clubs
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
Low Gross: Catheryn Harty 89.
First Low Net: Julia Heitman 74.
Second Low Net: Pam Stiles 75.
Third Low Net: Bridgette Blahut 76.
Dryden Women’s Golf Club
Captain's Trophy
First: Karen Burch 67.
Second: Ui Cha Iijima 67.
Third: Sandy Dieker 69.
Fourth: Rosemary Hein 76.
Chip-Ins: K. Burch, Gayle Denkenson.
Captain's Trophy: K. Burch, U. Cha Iijima.
Oakdale Golf CC - 18 Hole Ladies
Game: 1 Best Ball, 2 BB, 3BB
First: Jan Ballard, Cheryl Moore, Bailey Anderson, Blind Draw - 117.
Second: Judi O'Connell, Barb Craig, Kim Reid, Blind Draw - 118.
