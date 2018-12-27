High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

6:30 p.m. – Sonora at Enochs

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Escalon

7 p.m. – McNari at Gregori, Hayward at Downey, Modesto Christian at Lincoln-Lincoln, Edison at Turlock

7:15 p.m. – Merced at Central Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Golden Valley

7:30 p.m. – Hughson at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at El Capitan

3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Johansen, Merced at Buhach Colony, Hughson at Livingston, Modesto Christian at Escalon

5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Central Valley

5:45 p.m. – Kimball at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Sierra, Hilmar at Ripon

6 p.m. – Pacheco at Turlock

Girls Soccer

3 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Merced

3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hughson

5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Patterson, El Capitan at Atwater

Boys & Girls Wrestling

4 p.m. – Kimball/Sierra at Oakdale

5 p.m. – Beyer at Mt. House, Davis at Lathrop, Ceres at Pacheco, Ripon at Modesto Christian

6:30 p.m. – Ripon at Modesto Christian

  Comments  