Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball
6:30 p.m. – Sonora at Enochs
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Escalon
7 p.m. – McNari at Gregori, Hayward at Downey, Modesto Christian at Lincoln-Lincoln, Edison at Turlock
7:15 p.m. – Merced at Central Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Golden Valley
7:30 p.m. – Hughson at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at El Capitan
3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Johansen, Merced at Buhach Colony, Hughson at Livingston, Modesto Christian at Escalon
5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Central Valley
5:45 p.m. – Kimball at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Sierra, Hilmar at Ripon
6 p.m. – Pacheco at Turlock
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Merced
3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hughson
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Patterson, El Capitan at Atwater
Boys & Girls Wrestling
4 p.m. – Kimball/Sierra at Oakdale
5 p.m. – Beyer at Mt. House, Davis at Lathrop, Ceres at Pacheco, Ripon at Modesto Christian
6:30 p.m. – Ripon at Modesto Christian
