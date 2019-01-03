Ranked in the top 30 in the nation, Turlock boys soccer ends preseason with win.

Turlock boys soccer coach Doug Sperry said Thursday expectations were “high” coming into the season.
What Sperry didn’t expect was for the Bulldogs to go unbeaten (10-0-3) in the preseason and be ranked in the top 30 in the nation and top 10 in the state by MaxPreps (No. 30 in nation and No. 8 in the state).
With a 3-0 win over Pacheco (3-7) on Thursday, the Bulldogs closed out a dominate preseason that saw them outscore opponents 43-4.
“We have just been playing really well from the get-go,” Sperry said. “Our leaders have done a really good job and we have six sophomores that have been contributing. We are a deep, talented team all around.”
Sperry was concerned entering the game because Turlock hadn’t played since Dec. 18. But the Bulldogs dominated possession all night.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but all and all, we played well and finished our opportunities,” Sperry said.
Forward Luke Redman finished all of his opportunities as the junior had a hat trick.
After Turlock missed a few chances in the first 10 minutes, Redman scored on a lob over the goal in the 16th minute and then added another goal four minutes later.
“I haven’t been able to put the goals away recently,” Redman said. “Tonight I was confident.”
Redman scored in the 53rd minute after senior midfielder Christian Hernandez saw his forward wide open near the penalty box.
“We have been putting the work in at practice,” Redman said. “Our coaches tell us to go 100 percent and earn what you get.”
Redman curved his shot into the right corner of the net to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Asked about the best performance by the team in the preseason, Redman referred to its performance in the Sacramento Tournament on Dec. 14-15.
The Bulldogs beat Jesuit 2-1 on Dec. 14. The Marauders are 9-1-1 this season and ranked No. 10 in the state by MaxPreps.
“We expected to win that game but it was tough,” Redman said. “It was a big game for us.”
Turlock opens Central California Athletic League play against Enochs on Jan. 9 and the Bulldogs toughest foe in the league could be their rival, Pitman.
The Pride are 8-1 and ranked No. 27 in the state.
“We are looking to go undefeated in the league season,” Redman said. “That’s been our goal all year. We want to go undefeated and a get a league championship. I am hoping we can get it done this year.”
