Modesto area Scores, Stats | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

San Bernardino 57, Stanislaus 52
CSSB
5
12
9
21
—
57
Stanislaus
16
8
14
5
—
52
Cal State San Bernardino (3-7, 2-4 CCAA) - Jasmine Sauser (5-16, 4-7) 15; LeAundra Walker-Brown (3-10, 4-5) 11; Kayla Bibb (1-3, 7-8) 9; Rachel Cain (2-9, 1-2) 7; Jamellia Clark (2-8, 0-0) 4; Tatianna Russell (2-3, 0-2) 4; Tehya Burroughs (1-6, 0-0) 3; Arianna Knox (1-3, 0-0) 2; Daisia Williams (0-3, 2-2) 2; Aaliyah Taylor (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (17-62, 18-26) 57.
Stanislaus State (2-8, 1-5 CCAA) - Kyanna Davis (5-17, 3-4) 14; Angelica Baylon (2-9, 9-12) 13; Alexus Kelly (3-4, 2-4) 8; Caprina Pipion (3-9, 0-0) 6; Lauren Toler (2-5, 0-0) 4; Caitlin Keding (2-11, 0-0) 4; Kaleigh Taylor (1-4, 1-3) 3; Brittney Livingston (0-5, 0-0) 0; Myani Thornton (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (18-65, 15-23) 52.
3-Pt. Goals: San Bernardino 5-18 (Cain 2-7; Burroughs 1-3; Sauser 1-2; Walker-Brown 1-2; Knox 0-1; Williams 0-2; Taylor 0-1), Stanislaus 1-16 (Davis 1-5; Baylon 0-2; Pipion 0-1; Keding 0-4; Livingston 0-3; Thornton 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: San Bernardino 46 (Bibb 12), Stanislaus 44 (Davis 10). Assists: San Bernardino 8 (Walker-Brown 4), Stanislaus 10 (Keding 3). Total fouls: San Bernardino 18, Stanislaus 22. Technical fouls: None. A-198.
High School Boys
Columbia College High School Tournament
Final Results, Dec. 29
7th place: Escalon 41 Summerville 39
Consolation: Ceres 48 Johansen 39
3rd place: Stagg 61 Atwater 43
Championship: Sonora 69 Lodi 49
High School Girls
Big Valley Christian Tournament
Turlock Chr. 38, Big Valley Chr. 30
BV Chr.
5
3
14
8
—
30
T. Chr.
8
10
10
10
—
38
Turlock Christian (6-6) - Karigan Hooker 0, Abigail Kirkendall 9, Jocelyn Gamez 2, Mayah Salas 9, Paige Vieira 12, Jillian Vieira 4, Sarah Comfort 0, Aliyah Amaya 2. Totals: (18-58) 38.
Big Valley Christian (4-9) - Dakota Voortman 0, Alix Clampitt 0, Emmalynn Camoirano 4, Kaylee Thompson 10, Kylie Affholter 10, Madisen Whitson 2, Ida Brown 4. Totals: (15-47) 30.
