High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Modesto Christian Tournament

Semifinals-Consolation Bracket, Dec. 28

Tracy 80, Patterson 60

Tracy

13

28

17

22

80

Patterson

15

18

17

10

60

Tracy (8-5) - Rasheed Asaf 14, Sean Johnson 11, Christian Labasan 1, Kyle Simpson 4, Jacob Peralta 4, Isaiah Hawthorne 32, Joelle Guzman 12, Daniel Spencer 2. Totals: (31, 9-12) 80.

Patterson (2-11) - Semaj Pearson 9, Jihad Salmon 4, JT Kuderea 10, Miguel Alvarez 6, Logan McCleery 14, Deratio White 5, Jeremiah Turner 3, Tyler Corral 6, Cole Bautista 3. Totals: (23, 6-10) 60.

3-Pt. Goals: Tracy 9 (Asaf 4, Hawthorne 4, JohnsonPatterson 8 (McCleery 4, Kuderea 2, Bautista, White). Total Fouls: Tracy 15, Patterson 13. Fouled Out: Kuderea-Patterson.

Beyer 52, Ripon 47

Beyer

13

15

13

11

52

Ripon

13

6

20

8

47

Beyer (11-3) - Dom Dancer 19, McKay Bundy 12, James Tonge 4, Isaac Quinteros 0, Demarius Brown-Parks 0, Avalon White 9, Hayden Keller 8. Totals: (19, 10-12) 52.

Ripon (5-9) - Baz Cheema 13, Raz Cheema 3, Nico Llardi 4, Troy Brogan 8, Adam Wood 6, Danny Hernandez 0, Vincent Olmo 14. Totals: (20, 4-10) 47.

3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 4 (Keller 2, Bundy, White), Ripon 3 (Wood 2, Olmo). Total Fouls: Ripon 17, Beyer 14. Fouled Out: B. Cheema-Ripon.

Semifinals-Championship Bracket, Dec. 28

Clovis West 97, Turlock 79

Turlock

25

14

24

16

79

Clovis W.

36

19

22

20

97

Clovis West (16-2) - Jaylen Guidry 2, Luke Lowe 0, Cole Anderson 28, Dante Chacheres 10, Jarren Carr 3, Grayson Carper 13, Nick Almanza 2, Dez Walls 12, Alex Villi 17, Marcel Sanders 6, Chris Tom 4. Totals: (40, 5-9) 97.

Turlock (7-8) - Cole Carrigg 15, Cameron Walker 17, Joe Cusenza 0, Ben Elder 4, Ryan Green 8, Cameran Sherwood 27, Everett Johnson 8, Cooper Boone 0. Totals: (30, 6-8) 79.

3-Pt. Goals: Turlock 13 (Sherwood 7, Carrigg 3, Walker 3), Clovis West 12 (Anderson 8, Carper, Carr, Tom, Villi). Total Fouls: Turlock 12, Clovis West 10. Fouled Out: None.

Foothill 56, Manteca 52

Foothill

20

13

9

14

56

Manteca

11

13

22

6

52

Foothill (Bakersfield) (7-6) - Bryan Diaz 7, Cesar Valdez 9, Eli Seales 19, Warren Stingley 3, Shawn Davis 10, Edward Turner 8. Totals: (24, 4-7) 56.

Manteca (10-4) - Miguel Sequeira 4, Rashawn Ballard 2, Domonick Victor 17, Jordan Burciaga 8, Jorge Cedano 8, Dylan Gross 0, Isaiah Victor 13. Totals: (22, 6-11) 52.

3-Pt. Goals: Foothill 4 (Valdez 3, Diaz), Manteca 2 (Buriaga, I. Victor). Total Fouls: Foothill 12, Manteca 9. Fouled Out: None.

Campolindo 63, Modesto Chr. 60

Campolindo

22

14

16

11

63

Modesto Chr.

18

14

15

13

60

Campolindo (9-3) - C. Mahaney 22, C. Bennett 3, Jeter 2, Weaver 4, Callas 2, A. Mahaney 17, Chan 8, Radell 5. Totals: (24, 9-12) 63.

Modesto Christian (10-4) - Tsotne Tsardsidre 6, Michael Pearson 3, Aaron Murphy 14, Earv Knoxx 2, Devin Day 8, Dathan Satchell 6, Alex Merkviladze 21. Totals: (25, 4-6) 60.

3-Pt. Goals: Modesto Christian 6 (Merkviladze 3, Day 2, Pearson), Campolindo 6 (A. Mahaney 3, Chan 2, Bennett). Total Fouls: Modesto Christian 13, Campolindo 11. Fouled Out: Satchell-Modesto Christian.

Other Scores

Lincoln (Stockton) 112, Centennial (Bakersfield) 98

St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) 64, Bakersfield Christian 53

Weston Ranch 59, Vanden 33

Day 4 Finals Schedule, Saturday

15th Place: Patterson vs Centennial, 9 a.m.

13th Place: Tracy vs Lincoln, 10:30 a.m.

11th Place: Ripon vs Bakersfield Christian, 12 noon

7th Place: Turlock vs Manteca, 1:30 p.m.

5th Place: Clovis West vs Foothill, 3 p.m.

Consolation Championship: Beyer vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent

3rd Place: Modesto Christian vs Vanden

Championship: Campolindo vs Weston Ranch

Columbia College High School Tournament

Second Round, Dec. 28:

Johansen 58, Summerville 43

Ceres 48, Escalon 40

Lodi 62, Atwater 23

Sonora 65, Stagg 62

Oakdale Rotary Classic

First Round, Dec. 26:

Downey 68, Delhi 35

Pitman 71, Ripon Christian 59

Buhach Colony 70, Hughson 59

Oakdale 70, Davis 55

Second Round, Dec. 27:

Ripon Christian 74, Delhi 30

Hughson 57, Davis 51

Downey 79, Pitman 74

Buhach Colony 89, Oakdale 76

Final Round, Dec. 28:

7th Place: Davis vs Delhi - not reported

Consolation: Ripon Christian 74, Hughson 52

3rd Place: Oakdale vs Pitman - not reported

Championship: Downey vs Buhach Colony - not reported

  Comments  