Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Modesto Christian Tournament
Semifinals-Consolation Bracket, Dec. 28
Tracy 80, Patterson 60
Tracy
13
28
17
22
—
80
Patterson
15
18
17
10
—
60
Tracy (8-5) - Rasheed Asaf 14, Sean Johnson 11, Christian Labasan 1, Kyle Simpson 4, Jacob Peralta 4, Isaiah Hawthorne 32, Joelle Guzman 12, Daniel Spencer 2. Totals: (31, 9-12) 80.
Patterson (2-11) - Semaj Pearson 9, Jihad Salmon 4, JT Kuderea 10, Miguel Alvarez 6, Logan McCleery 14, Deratio White 5, Jeremiah Turner 3, Tyler Corral 6, Cole Bautista 3. Totals: (23, 6-10) 60.
3-Pt. Goals: Tracy 9 (Asaf 4, Hawthorne 4, JohnsonPatterson 8 (McCleery 4, Kuderea 2, Bautista, White). Total Fouls: Tracy 15, Patterson 13. Fouled Out: Kuderea-Patterson.
Beyer 52, Ripon 47
Beyer
13
15
13
11
—
52
Ripon
13
6
20
8
—
47
Beyer (11-3) - Dom Dancer 19, McKay Bundy 12, James Tonge 4, Isaac Quinteros 0, Demarius Brown-Parks 0, Avalon White 9, Hayden Keller 8. Totals: (19, 10-12) 52.
Ripon (5-9) - Baz Cheema 13, Raz Cheema 3, Nico Llardi 4, Troy Brogan 8, Adam Wood 6, Danny Hernandez 0, Vincent Olmo 14. Totals: (20, 4-10) 47.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 4 (Keller 2, Bundy, White), Ripon 3 (Wood 2, Olmo). Total Fouls: Ripon 17, Beyer 14. Fouled Out: B. Cheema-Ripon.
Semifinals-Championship Bracket, Dec. 28
Clovis West 97, Turlock 79
Turlock
25
14
24
16
—
79
Clovis W.
36
19
22
20
—
97
Clovis West (16-2) - Jaylen Guidry 2, Luke Lowe 0, Cole Anderson 28, Dante Chacheres 10, Jarren Carr 3, Grayson Carper 13, Nick Almanza 2, Dez Walls 12, Alex Villi 17, Marcel Sanders 6, Chris Tom 4. Totals: (40, 5-9) 97.
Turlock (7-8) - Cole Carrigg 15, Cameron Walker 17, Joe Cusenza 0, Ben Elder 4, Ryan Green 8, Cameran Sherwood 27, Everett Johnson 8, Cooper Boone 0. Totals: (30, 6-8) 79.
3-Pt. Goals: Turlock 13 (Sherwood 7, Carrigg 3, Walker 3), Clovis West 12 (Anderson 8, Carper, Carr, Tom, Villi). Total Fouls: Turlock 12, Clovis West 10. Fouled Out: None.
Foothill 56, Manteca 52
Foothill
20
13
9
14
—
56
Manteca
11
13
22
6
—
52
Foothill (Bakersfield) (7-6) - Bryan Diaz 7, Cesar Valdez 9, Eli Seales 19, Warren Stingley 3, Shawn Davis 10, Edward Turner 8. Totals: (24, 4-7) 56.
Manteca (10-4) - Miguel Sequeira 4, Rashawn Ballard 2, Domonick Victor 17, Jordan Burciaga 8, Jorge Cedano 8, Dylan Gross 0, Isaiah Victor 13. Totals: (22, 6-11) 52.
3-Pt. Goals: Foothill 4 (Valdez 3, Diaz), Manteca 2 (Buriaga, I. Victor). Total Fouls: Foothill 12, Manteca 9. Fouled Out: None.
Campolindo 63, Modesto Chr. 60
Campolindo
22
14
16
11
—
63
Modesto Chr.
18
14
15
13
—
60
Campolindo (9-3) - C. Mahaney 22, C. Bennett 3, Jeter 2, Weaver 4, Callas 2, A. Mahaney 17, Chan 8, Radell 5. Totals: (24, 9-12) 63.
Modesto Christian (10-4) - Tsotne Tsardsidre 6, Michael Pearson 3, Aaron Murphy 14, Earv Knoxx 2, Devin Day 8, Dathan Satchell 6, Alex Merkviladze 21. Totals: (25, 4-6) 60.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto Christian 6 (Merkviladze 3, Day 2, Pearson), Campolindo 6 (A. Mahaney 3, Chan 2, Bennett). Total Fouls: Modesto Christian 13, Campolindo 11. Fouled Out: Satchell-Modesto Christian.
Other Scores
Lincoln (Stockton) 112, Centennial (Bakersfield) 98
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) 64, Bakersfield Christian 53
Weston Ranch 59, Vanden 33
Day 4 Finals Schedule, Saturday
15th Place: Patterson vs Centennial, 9 a.m.
13th Place: Tracy vs Lincoln, 10:30 a.m.
11th Place: Ripon vs Bakersfield Christian, 12 noon
7th Place: Turlock vs Manteca, 1:30 p.m.
5th Place: Clovis West vs Foothill, 3 p.m.
Consolation Championship: Beyer vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent
3rd Place: Modesto Christian vs Vanden
Championship: Campolindo vs Weston Ranch
Columbia College High School Tournament
Second Round, Dec. 28:
Johansen 58, Summerville 43
Ceres 48, Escalon 40
Lodi 62, Atwater 23
Sonora 65, Stagg 62
Oakdale Rotary Classic
First Round, Dec. 26:
Downey 68, Delhi 35
Pitman 71, Ripon Christian 59
Buhach Colony 70, Hughson 59
Oakdale 70, Davis 55
Second Round, Dec. 27:
Ripon Christian 74, Delhi 30
Hughson 57, Davis 51
Downey 79, Pitman 74
Buhach Colony 89, Oakdale 76
Final Round, Dec. 28:
7th Place: Davis vs Delhi - not reported
Consolation: Ripon Christian 74, Hughson 52
3rd Place: Oakdale vs Pitman - not reported
Championship: Downey vs Buhach Colony - not reported
Comments