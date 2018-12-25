High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Boys Basketball

Modesto Christian Tournament – Patterson vs. Tracy, 9 a.m.; Centennial vs. Lincoln, 10:30 a.m.; Ripon vs. Beyer, noon; Bakersfield Christian vs. St. Patrick’s, 1:30 p.m. Clovis West vs. Tracy, 3 p.m. Manteca vs. Foothill, 4:30 p.m. Modesto Christian vs. Campolindo winner, 6 p.m; Vanden vs. Weston Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Oakdale Rotary Classic – Delhi vs. Davis, 3:30 p.m., Hughson vs. Ripon Christian, 5 p.m., Pitman vs. Oakdale, 6:30 p.m., Downey vs. Buhach Colony, 8 p.m. (at Oakdale High)

TBA – Enochs, Gregori at Livermore High

TBA – Johansen, Ceres, Atwater, Escalon at Columbia College High School Classic

TBA – Central Catholic at Bambauer Classic, Marin Catholic High

Girls Basketball

2:30 p.m. – Livingston at Mariposa

West Coast Jamboree – Central Valley, Gregori, Buhach Colony at Las Lomas High, Walnut Creek

TBA – Turlock, Los Banos at West Coast Jamboree, Alhambra High, Martinez

TBA – Atwater at West Coast Jamboree, St. Patrick-St. Vincent High, Vallejo

TBA – Beyer, Enochs, East Union, Escalon, Ripon, Sierra at Tracy High Tournament

TBA – Central Valley, Hughson, Merced, Pitman at Pitman Hight Tournament

TBA – Central Catholic, Ripon, Ripon Christian at Ripon ChristianTournament

Boys Soccer

5:45 p.m. – Pacheco at Ripon

Boys & Girls Wrestling

TBA – Beyer, Davis, Gregori, Modesto, Modesto Christian Central Valley at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno

TBA – Ceres, Enochs, Pitman, Golden Valley at California Coast Classic, Aptos HS

