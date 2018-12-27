Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Modesto Christian Tournament
Quarterfinals-Consolation Bracket, Dec. 27
Bakersfield Chr. 70, Patterson 49
B-field Chr.
28
19
17
6
—
70
Patterson
3
15
11
20
—
49
Bakersfield Christian (9-3) - Lendi Henderson 11, Kadar Walter 16, Levi Laty 5, Seth Marantos 18, Noah Taylor 6, Gavin Heer 3, Kyle Guinn 2, Ben Yurosek 9. Totals: (29, 0-6) 70.
Patterson (2-10) - Semaj Pearson 10, Jihah Salmon 2, Jt Kuderea 2, Dylan Sahori-Lopez 2, Miguel Alvarez 6, Logan McCleery 13, Deratio White 6, Jeremiah Turner 2, Tyler Corral 6, Cole Bautista 0. Totals: (20, 2-6) 49.
3-Pt. Goals: Bakersfield Christian 11 (Marantos 4, Taylor 2, Walter 2, Heer, Henderson, Laty), Patterson 7 (McCleery 3, Corral 2, White 2). Total Fouls: Patterson 10, Bakersfield Christian 10. Fouled Out: None.
Ripon 71, Centennial 56
Centennial
6
20
12
18
—
56
Ripon
15
20
14
22
—
71
Ripon (5-8) - Baz Cheema 18, Dorian Dougherty 0, Raz Cheema 0, Nico Llardi 2, Troy Brogan 14, Aaron McDonough 2, Adam Wood 5, Danny Hernandez 2, Vincent Olmo 28. Totals: (26, 16-20) 71.
Centennial (Bakersfield) (5-10) - Ian Likins 0, Max Richey 10, Tyler Kennedy 3, Chuckie Roberts 3, David Stevenson 2, Ryan Redstone 15, Christian Espericueta 9, Andrew Martin 2, Noah West 12, Ben Dokalas 0, Colby Warkentin 0. Totals: (19, 11-14) 56.
3-Pt. Goals: Centennial 9 (Redstone 4, Richey 2, Espericueta, Roberts, West), Ripon 3 (Brogan, Olmo, Wood). Total Fouls: Centennial 18, Ripon 17. Fouled Out: Roberts-Centennial.
Beyer 103, Lincoln 82
Lincoln
21
22
9
24
—
82
Beyer
22
27
23
31
—
103
Beyer (10-3) - Dom Dancer 7, McKay Bundy 30, James Tonge 14, Isaac Quinteros 6, Demarius Brown-Parks 4, Avalon White 23, LeShun White 6, Hayden Keller 13. Totals: (37, 22-25) 103.
Lincoln (Stockton) (4-9) - Matthew Truax 17, Jaelan Bates 2, George Papadopulos 12, Joey Smith 2, Nate Frye 8, Chris Smith 4, Angelo Del Campo 7, Dj Balanon 3, Nick Jamora 4, Garrett Burkett 2, Andrew Yadon 4, Billy Whitting 17. Totals: (33, 8-13) 82.
3-Pt. Goals: Lincoln 8 (Truax 3, Papadopulos 2, Balanon, Jamora, Whitting), Beyer 7 (Carrera 2, Dancer, Schell, Tonge, Quinteros). Total Fouls: Lincoln 21, Beyer 14. Fouled Out: Del Campo-Lincoln, Jamora-Lincoln. Technical Foul: Coach-Beyer.
Westhon Ranch 81, Turlock 46
Turlock
12
13
5
15
—
46
Weston Rch
23
22
17
19
—
81
Weston Ranch (11-1) - Titus Haley 1, Mi’son Coilton 11, Anthony Villy 4, Devin Small 5, Donjae’ Lindsey 17, Quiten Booker 9, Daquan Kelly 7, Ludell King 12, Gavin Wilburn 13, Gelani Smith. Totals: (31, 10-20) 81.
Turlock (7-7) - Cole Carrigg 3, Cameron Walker 0, Joe Cuenza 5, Ben Elder 1, Tu Lott 5, Anthony Mendoza 7, Joe Deloach 5, Tamir Bullock 0, Ryan Green 0, Cameran Sherwood 10, Everett Johnson 8, Cooper Boone 2. Totals: (14, 13-22) 46.
3-Pt. Goals: Weston Ranch 9 (Booker 3, King 2, Coilton, Kelly, Lindsey, Small), Turlock 5 (Sherwood 2, Cusenza, Lott, Mendoza). Total Fouls: Weston Ranch 20, Turlock 14. Fouled Out: Kelly-Weston Ranch.
Modesto Chr. 71, Manteca 52
Manteca
17
10
14
11
—
52
Mod. Chr.
22
9
14
26
—
71
Modesto Christian (10-3) - Tsotne Tsardsidre 5, Michael Pearson 12, Aaron Murphy 8, Baljot Sahi 3, Caleb Chiang 1, Earv Knoxx 12, Devin Day 12, Dathan Satchell 5, Alex Argander 3, Alex Merkviladze 10. Totals: (26, 12-18) 71.
Manteca (10-3) - Miguel Sequeira 9, Kendell Ragsdale 0, Rashawn Ballard 8, Domonick Victor 18, Jordan Burciaga 2, Jorge Cedano 7, Spencer Briscoe 6, Dylan Gross 2. Totals: (18, 9-11) 52.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto Christian 7 (Day 2, Pearson 2, Argander, Sahi, Satchell), Manteca 7 (Sequeira 3, Briscoe 2, Victor 2). Total Fouls: Modesto Christian 16, Manteca 13. Fouled Out: None.
Other Scores
St. Patrick-Vincent 78, Tracy 47
Vanden 69, Clovis West 66
Campolindo vs Foothill, late
Semifinals, Consolation Bracket-Dec. 28
Tracy vs Patterson, 9 a.m.
Lincoln (Stockton) vs Centennial (Bakersfield), 10:30 a.m.
Beyer vs Ripon, 12 noon
St. Patrick-St.Vincent (Vallejo) vs Bakersfield Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Championship Bracket-Dec. 28
Turlock vs Clovis West, 3p.m.
Foothill vs Manteca, 4:30 p.m.
Campolindo vs Modesto Christian, 6 p.m.
Weston Ranch vs Vanden, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia College High School Tournament Scores, Dec. 27
First Round:
Lodi 47, Johansen 42
Atwater 70, Summerville 48
Stagg 71, Escalon 36
Sonora 74, Ceres 31
Golf
Clubs
Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies
2 Best Balls of Foursome
First: Julie VonRotz, Lucy Viera, Jan Ballard, Pat Briscoe - 128.
Second: Linda Haley, Donna Uhler, Marlene Brown, Blind Draw - 132.
Closest-to-the-Pin #12: Lucy Viera, 15'.
Dryden Women’s Club
Crier’s Competition
First: Ui Cha Iijima 60.
Second: Susie Williams 64.
Third: Pam Adams 72.
Chip-ins: Adams, Karen Burch.
Closest-to-the-pin: Iijima.
