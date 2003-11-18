Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Nonconference, Dec. 21
Davis 47, Pacheco 30
Pacheco
8
8
10
4
—
30
Davis
12
8
12
15
—
47
Davis - King Mitchell 11, Dylan Shaw 2, Ivan Romero-Martinez 10, Dominic Cosso 9, Gilbert Hesia 11, Gregory Smith 2, Jay Guptill 2.
Pacheco - JJ Griffin 10, James Wright 7, Alexis Jimenez 2, Armando Abarca 1, Conrad Royal 6, Tommy Tuitupau 4.
3-Pt. Goals: Davis 5 (Romero-Martinez 2, Mitchell, Cosso, Hesia), Pacheco 3 (Griffin 2, Wright).
Total Fouls: Davis 10, Pacheco 7.
Fouled Out: None.
Soccer
High School Boys
Nonconference, Dec. 21
Central Valley 4, Modesto 1
Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Isaac Juarez, Roberto Pelayo. Assist: Rigoberto Trujillo. Goalie - Saves: Alex Garcia 4.
Modesto - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 4-0.
Comments