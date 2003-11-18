High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Nonconference, Dec. 21

Davis 47, Pacheco 30

Pacheco

8

8

10

4

30

Davis

12

8

12

15

47

Davis - King Mitchell 11, Dylan Shaw 2, Ivan Romero-Martinez 10, Dominic Cosso 9, Gilbert Hesia 11, Gregory Smith 2, Jay Guptill 2.

Pacheco - JJ Griffin 10, James Wright 7, Alexis Jimenez 2, Armando Abarca 1, Conrad Royal 6, Tommy Tuitupau 4.

3-Pt. Goals: Davis 5 (Romero-Martinez 2, Mitchell, Cosso, Hesia), Pacheco 3 (Griffin 2, Wright).

Total Fouls: Davis 10, Pacheco 7.

Fouled Out: None.

Soccer

High School Boys

Nonconference, Dec. 21

Central Valley 4, Modesto 1

Central Valley - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Isaac Juarez, Roberto Pelayo. Assist: Rigoberto Trujillo. Goalie - Saves: Alex Garcia 4.

Modesto - No Stats Reported.

JV: Central Valley 4-0.

