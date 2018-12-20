Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

Boys Basketball
6 p.m. – Ceres at Modesto
TBA – Central Valley, Sierra at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament
TBA – Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Valley Christian Showcase
TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Downey at Weston Ranch, Livingston at Sierra
TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas
TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament
Girls Soccer
11 a.m. – Colfax at Atwater
Boys Wrestling
7 a.m. – Downey, Gregori, Modesto, Turlock at Bulldog Classic, Turlock HS
9 a.m. – Sierra at Bear Creek
TBA – Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Modesto Christian, Merced at Zinkin Classic, Buchanan High, Fresno
Girls Wrestling
7 a.m. – Atwater, Buhach Colony, Downey, Golden Valley, Gregori, Modesto, Merced, Livingston, Turlock at Bulldog Classic at Turlock High
9 a.m. – Modesto at Central Valley
