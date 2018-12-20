High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

Boys Basketball

6 p.m. – Ceres at Modesto

TBA – Central Valley, Sierra at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament

TBA – Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Valley Christian Showcase

TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Downey at Weston Ranch, Livingston at Sierra

TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas

TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament

Girls Soccer

11 a.m. – Colfax at Atwater

Boys Wrestling

7 a.m. – Downey, Gregori, Modesto, Turlock at Bulldog Classic, Turlock HS

9 a.m. – Sierra at Bear Creek

TBA – Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Modesto Christian, Merced at Zinkin Classic, Buchanan High, Fresno

Girls Wrestling

7 a.m. – Atwater, Buhach Colony, Downey, Golden Valley, Gregori, Modesto, Merced, Livingston, Turlock at Bulldog Classic at Turlock High

9 a.m. – Modesto at Central Valley

  Comments  