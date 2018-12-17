Modesto-area high school sports schedule | Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Boys Basketball
6:30 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Downey
7 p.m. – Inderkum at Central Catholic
7:15 p.m. – Pacheco at Davis, Gregori at East Union, Lathrop at Beyer, Johansen at Ceres
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hughson, Riverbank at Escalon, Ripon at Hilmar
TBA – Central Valley at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament
TBA – Sierra at Trojan Christmas Classic, Lincoln-Stockton
TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. – Atwater at Del Campo, Oakdale at Buhach Colony
7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Orestimba
TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas
TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Mountain House at Beyer
5:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Ceres, Davis at Lathrop, Patterson at Turlock, Lathrop at Sierra
6 p.m. – Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Central Valley
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Delhi at Pitman, Colfax at Buhach Colony
5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley
Boys Wrestling
TBA – Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Modesto Christian, Merced at Zinkin Classic, Buchanan HS, Fresno
Girls Wrestling
6 p.m. – Redwood at Atwater
