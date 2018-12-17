High School Sports

Modesto-area high school sports schedule | Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Boys Basketball

6:30 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Downey

7 p.m. – Inderkum at Central Catholic

7:15 p.m. – Pacheco at Davis, Gregori at East Union, Lathrop at Beyer, Johansen at Ceres

7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hughson, Riverbank at Escalon, Ripon at Hilmar

TBA – Central Valley at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament

TBA – Sierra at Trojan Christmas Classic, Lincoln-Stockton

TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. – Atwater at Del Campo, Oakdale at Buhach Colony

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Orestimba

TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas

TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Mountain House at Beyer

5:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Ceres, Davis at Lathrop, Patterson at Turlock, Lathrop at Sierra

6 p.m. – Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Central Valley

Girls Soccer

3 p.m. – Delhi at Pitman, Colfax at Buhach Colony

5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley

Boys Wrestling

TBA – Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Modesto Christian, Merced at Zinkin Classic, Buchanan HS, Fresno

Girls Wrestling

6 p.m. – Redwood at Atwater

  Comments  