Modesto area high school sports schedule | Thursday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball
5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Turlock
7 p.m. – Merced at El Camino
TBA – Central Valley at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament
TBA – Sierra at Trojan Christmas Classic, Lincoln-Stockton
TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Atwater at Buchanan
7:15 p.m. – Ceres at Johansen, Linden at Central Valley
7:30 p.m. – Beyer at Lathrop, Hughson at Livingston, Escalon at Riverbank, Hilmar at Ripon
TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas
TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament
Boys Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Escalon at Livingston
4:30 p.m. – Ripon at Modesto Christian
5:45 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Central Catholic, Kimball at Sierra
6 p.m. – Millennium at Modesto Christian
Girls Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Escalon
Boys & Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Lathrop at Beyer, Pacheco at Davis, Johansen at Ceres
