Modesto area high school sports schedule | Thursday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Turlock

7 p.m. – Merced at El Camino

TBA – Central Valley at Lincoln-Lincoln Tournament

TBA – Sierra at Trojan Christmas Classic, Lincoln-Stockton

TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Atwater at Buchanan

7:15 p.m. – Ceres at Johansen, Linden at Central Valley

7:30 p.m. – Beyer at Lathrop, Hughson at Livingston, Escalon at Riverbank, Hilmar at Ripon

TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas

TBA – El Capitan, Golden Valley at Kimball Tournament

Boys Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Escalon at Livingston

4:30 p.m. – Ripon at Modesto Christian

5:45 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Central Catholic, Kimball at Sierra

6 p.m. – Millennium at Modesto Christian

Girls Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Escalon

Boys & Girls Wrestling

5 p.m. – Lathrop at Beyer, Pacheco at Davis, Johansen at Ceres

