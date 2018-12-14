Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
College Women
Viking Holiday Hoops Classic
at Bellingham, Wash., Dec. 18
W. Washington 77, Stanislaus 60
Stanislaus
13
21
8
18
—
60
W. Wash
20
28
13
16
—
77
Western Washington (7-3) - Kelsey Rogers (5-8, 3-4) 13; Lexie Bland (4-10, 4-4) 13; Gracie Castaneda (5-9, 0-0) 13; Avery Dykstra (3-8, 3-4) 11; Anna Schwecke (4-5, 3-4) 11; Emma Duff (2-6, 2-2) 6; Mollie Olson (2-4, 0-0) 5; Bobbi Westendorf (2-7, 0-0) 5; Katrina Gimmaka (0-2, 0-0) 0. Totals: (27-59, 15-18) 77.
Stanislaus State (2-7) - Angelica Baylon (5-12, 5-6) 17; Brittney Livingston (3-8, 6-6) 14; Kyanna Davis (3-10, 3-4) 9; Lauren Toler (3-5, 1-2) 7; Caitlin Keding (2-7, 1-2) 6; Alexus Kelly (1-4, 2-2) 4; Kaleigh Taylor (1-4, 1-2) 3; Caprina Pipion (0-3, 0-0) 0; Samantha Rudd (0-4, 0-0) 0. Totals: (18-57, 19-24) 60.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 5-10 (Baylon 2-3; Livingston 2-4; Keding 1-2; Pipion 0-1), Western Washington 8-21 (Castaneda 3-4; Dykstra 2-5; Bland 1-4; Olson 1-2; Westendorf 1-2; Duff 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Stanislaus State 26 (Davis 6), Western Washington 50 (Duff 9). Assists: Stanislaus State 6 (Baylon 2), Western Washington 20 (Bland 6). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 23, Western Washington 17. Technical fouls: None. A-239.
High School Boys
Nonconference
Manteca 73, Turlock 61
Turlock
9
16
17
19
—
61
Manteca
11
20
16
26
—
73
Manteca (8-1) - Miguel Sequeria 16, Kendell Ragsdale 2, Rashawn Ballard 3, Nick Bell 6, Jorge Cedano 24, Spencer Briscoe 3, Dylan Gross 17.
Turlock (5-6) - Cole Carrigg 26, Cameron Walker 2, Ryan Green 12, Cameran Sherwood 19, Everett Johnson 2.
Golf
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Women’s Results
Regular Play
First place: Gail Perez Net 71
Second place: Kay Virgil Net 74
Third place: Elizabeth Conlin Net 75
Closest-to-the-pin #2 Oak: Elizabeth Conlin
Soccer
High School Boys
Nonconference
Central Valley 1, Downey 0
Dec. 17
Central Valley - Goal: Gerardo Flores. Assists: Gilberto Flores. Goalie - Saves: Alex Garcia 3.
Downey - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 3-1.
Comments