She broke multiple records. Oakdale’s Madison Blanc is Bee’s Girls Golfer of the Year

Oakdale junior golfer Madison Blanc was preparing for an ordinary round of golf at Oakdale Golf & Country Club when Mustangs coach Lee McGhee switched up some things.
Blanc was paired with her younger sister, Tori, a freshman, for the first time.
“Nothing was bothering me that day,” Blanc said. “It was a random good day. I had one bad hole and I birdied the next hole. I was able to recover easily.”
That “good day” for Blanc was a school-record 68 (4-under-par). Not only did Blanc break the school record for lowest total, she also was the first Mustang to shoot under par.
“She hit her driver really well and really far,” Oakdale coach Lee McGhee said after the round. “Her drives created short shots into the greens.”
Blanc led the Mustangs to the 2018 CIF State NorCal Regional Championships and is the Bee’s Girls Golfer of the Year.
“Overall, we all played pretty good,” Blanc said. “All of us girls grew up together. We are all like a family.”
After leading the Mustangs to four victories in Valley Oak League matches and the league championship, Blanc played her best golf in her final three tournaments.
She finished second by a stroke in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III tournament on Oct. 22, was the Mustangs’ top finisher in the Masters Meet on Oct. 29, and was one stroke back of senior Taylor Stewart at the NorCal Championships.
“It felt good to take second at sections,” Blanc said. “At Masters, the conditions were terrible. It was not my best moment but also not my worst.”
Golf has been a part of her life for a long time.
In Kindergarten, Blanc moved to Oakdale and a golf course just happened to be next door.
“It (golf) is a sport that you can do forever,” she said. “They (parents) put me into a little camp and I have just continued on from there.”
Blanc tries to go to the course or driving range five days a week. The course is closed on Monday and she does her homework on Saturday or Sunday.
With the golf season concluded, Blanc will shift her focus to the pool, where she will swim for the Mustangs.
Blanc will compete in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and the relays. This will be her third year on varsity.
Tori may have brought her best on the golf course but besides the accolades, Madison is enjoying spending more time with her sister.
“When we were little, we weren’t really close,” Madison said. “We have gotten a lot closer and I am grateful to have the opportunity.”
----
Name: Madison Blanc
School: Oakdale
Sport: Golf
Year: Junior
Favorite TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy. Wants to be a nurse one day.
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Movie: Lion King and Charlie St. Cloud
Superstition: Anytime she is about to play golf, she has to practice with every club from pitching wedge up to driver. She skips 50 and 60 degree clubs. She practices with the 50-degree last.
Favorite Golf Moment: Over the summer, she played in back-to-back, two-day tournaments. Each day was over 100 degrees and she improved two or three strokes each day. She also played on three different golf courses.
Hobbies: Swimming, Hanging out with friends, being outdoors.
---
