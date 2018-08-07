Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Boys Basketball
6 p.m. – Atwater at Pitman
7 p.m. – Escalon at Argonaut
7:15 p.m. – Davis at Los Banos, Beyer at Ceres, Mountain House at Johansen, Livingston at El Capitan
TBA – Buhach Colony at Madera South Classic Tournament
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Riverbank at Sierra
TBA – Modesto Christian at Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Ceres at Johansen, Central Valley at Pitman
5:30 p.m. – Beyer at Lathrop
6 p.m. – Modesto at Delhi
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Lathrop at Beyer
5:30 p.m. – Johansen at Ceres, Merced at Chowchilla, Golden Valley at Le Grand
5:45 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Central Catholic
6 p.m. – Pitman at Central Valley, Sierra at Lincoln
Boys & Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Gregori at Pitman, Golden Valley at Atwater
6 p.m. – Modesto at Turlock
6:30 p.m. – Livingston at Ripon
7 p.m. – Downey at Enochs
