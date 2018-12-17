High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Girls

Patterson Tournament

Downey 45, Patterson 43

(Dec. 15)

Downey

14

10

11

10

45

Patterson

10

14

7

12

43

Downey (3-8) –Riley Ten Fingers 13, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 11, Abby Van Diepen 7, Trinity Zavala 7, Kristina Soppit 3, Madison Price 2.

Patterson (3-1) – Kealo Tufouo 14, Abena Appiah 9, Kiana Kainoa 8, Amirah Okitikunda 6, Jordan Patterson 2, Ashtyn Scheuller 2, Kaliyah Daniels 2.

3-Pt. Goals – Downey 4 (Soppit, Zavala, Vesey, Ten Fingers), Patterson none. Rebounds: Downey 21 (Price 5, Vesey 5), Patterson: none reported.

