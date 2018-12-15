High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. – Turlock at Manteca

7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Ripon, Hughson at Ripon Christian

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Oakdale at Gregori, Modesto at Central Catholic

7:15 p.m. – Ceres at Beyer, Johansen at Mountain House, East Union at Central Valley, Patterson at Pitman, Bullard at Atwater, Golden Valley at Kimball

7:30 p.m. – Ripon at Livingston, Ripon Christian at Hughson

Boys Soccer

5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Atwater, El Capitan at Pitman, Livingston at Riverbank, Hughson at Hilmar

Girls Soccer

5:45 p.m. – Escalon at Ripon, Riverbank at Livingston

