Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Basketball

High School Boys

Mark Gallo Tournament, Central Catholic

Fifth Place Game

Manteca 72, Immanuel 65

Immanuel

8

15

21

21

65

Manteca

13

17

16

26

72

Manteca (7-1) – Miguel Sequeira 7, Kendell Ragsdale 1, Rashawn Ballard 8, Domonick Victor 16, Jordan Burciaga 7, Nick Bell 2, Jorge Cedano 24, Spencer Briscoe 3, Dylan Gross 4.

Immanuel (8-4) – Jordan Rodriguez 28, Landon Yamada 12, Ryan Chavez 3, Shawn Rodgers 6, Kaleb Daglish 7, Winston Williams 9.

Other Scores From Tournament

Sacramento vs Grant - Championship, late

Sonora 53, Central Catholic 45, 3rd Place

Vanden 59, Beyer 49, Consolation

Newark Memorial vs Santa Cruz - 11th Place, late

Stagg 62, Patterson 58, 13th Place

Christian Brothers 65, Ripon 56, 15th Place

