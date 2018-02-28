Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Mark Gallo Tournament, Central Catholic
Fifth Place Game
Manteca 72, Immanuel 65
Immanuel
8
15
21
21
—
65
Manteca
13
17
16
26
—
72
Manteca (7-1) – Miguel Sequeira 7, Kendell Ragsdale 1, Rashawn Ballard 8, Domonick Victor 16, Jordan Burciaga 7, Nick Bell 2, Jorge Cedano 24, Spencer Briscoe 3, Dylan Gross 4.
Immanuel (8-4) – Jordan Rodriguez 28, Landon Yamada 12, Ryan Chavez 3, Shawn Rodgers 6, Kaleb Daglish 7, Winston Williams 9.
Other Scores From Tournament
Sacramento vs Grant - Championship, late
Sonora 53, Central Catholic 45, 3rd Place
Vanden 59, Beyer 49, Consolation
Newark Memorial vs Santa Cruz - 11th Place, late
Stagg 62, Patterson 58, 13th Place
Christian Brothers 65, Ripon 56, 15th Place
