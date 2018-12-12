High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

LOCAL

High School Boys

Mark Gallo Tournament, Central Catholic

Manteca 41, Newark 39 (Dec. 11)

Manteca

7

8

14

12

41

Newark

10

10

11

8

39

Manteca (5-0) – Rashawn Ballard 4, Jordan Burciaga 6, Nick Bell 3, Jorge Cedano 16, Spencer Briscoe 8, Dylan Gross 4.

Newark Memorial (3-3) – Isaiah Cabrera 11, Endigo Coleman 5, Chance Carlton 9, Jaylen Stanton 6, Caleb Beltz 3, Nay'veon Reed 5.

High School Girls

Nonconference

East Union 52, Tracy 42 (Dec. 11)

Tracy

15

8

13

6

42

E. Union

8

12

16

16

52

East Union (3-3) – Lauren Pablo 10, Ashley Martin 10, Donja Payne 9, Nina Murphy 7, Ala Tuuga 6, Leilani Menor 4, Julia Vezaldenos 4, Sarah Gleockler 2. Totals: (18, 16-26) 52.

Tracy (0-5) – Kayla Vieira 10, Maddie McLeod 10, Danielle Corell 9, Rebecca Serrato 5, Anabelle Hermosura 4, Renee Jones 2, Carly Winters 2. Totals: (15, 7-12) 42.

3-Pt. Goals: Tracy 5 (Vieira 2, McLeod, Cornell, Serrano), East Union - None. Team Fouls: Tracy 20, East Union 14. Fouled Out: Vieira (T).

JV: East Union 41-39 (OT).

Golf

Clubs

Dryden Women’s Club

Odd/Even Format

First Flight: 1. Cathy Callistro 34, 2. Erlinda Martinez, Gayle Denkenson 36, 3. Cindy Klevmyr 37.

Second Flight: 1. Ui Cha Iijima 34, 2. Sandy Dieker 35, 3. Joanne Alvernaz 35.5.

Escalon Seniors (Dec. 12)

Men’s Flight: Gary Nerland 35-11-24, Gary Chalk. 39-14-25.

Women’s Flight: Judy Eubank. 46-14-32, Ruby Hennessey. 48-14-34.

Soccer

High School Boys

Davis 2, Mountain House 0 (Dec. 12)

Davis - Goals: Krishneel Chand and Oscar Perez. Assists: Gerard Fajardo, Cristian Avila. Goalie - Saves: Roy Guptill 4.

Mountain House - No State Reported.

JV: Davis 2-0.

Turlock 0, Central Valley 0 (Dec. 11)

Central Valley - Goalie - Saves: Goalie-Erick Martinez 12.

Turlock - No State Reported.

JV: Central Valley 4-0.

