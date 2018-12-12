Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

LOCAL
High School Boys
Mark Gallo Tournament, Central Catholic
Manteca 41, Newark 39 (Dec. 11)
Manteca
7
8
14
12
—
41
Newark
10
10
11
8
—
39
Manteca (5-0) – Rashawn Ballard 4, Jordan Burciaga 6, Nick Bell 3, Jorge Cedano 16, Spencer Briscoe 8, Dylan Gross 4.
Newark Memorial (3-3) – Isaiah Cabrera 11, Endigo Coleman 5, Chance Carlton 9, Jaylen Stanton 6, Caleb Beltz 3, Nay'veon Reed 5.
High School Girls
Nonconference
East Union 52, Tracy 42 (Dec. 11)
Tracy
15
8
13
6
—
42
E. Union
8
12
16
16
—
52
East Union (3-3) – Lauren Pablo 10, Ashley Martin 10, Donja Payne 9, Nina Murphy 7, Ala Tuuga 6, Leilani Menor 4, Julia Vezaldenos 4, Sarah Gleockler 2. Totals: (18, 16-26) 52.
Tracy (0-5) – Kayla Vieira 10, Maddie McLeod 10, Danielle Corell 9, Rebecca Serrato 5, Anabelle Hermosura 4, Renee Jones 2, Carly Winters 2. Totals: (15, 7-12) 42.
3-Pt. Goals: Tracy 5 (Vieira 2, McLeod, Cornell, Serrano), East Union - None. Team Fouls: Tracy 20, East Union 14. Fouled Out: Vieira (T).
JV: East Union 41-39 (OT).
Golf
Clubs
Dryden Women’s Club
Odd/Even Format
First Flight: 1. Cathy Callistro 34, 2. Erlinda Martinez, Gayle Denkenson 36, 3. Cindy Klevmyr 37.
Second Flight: 1. Ui Cha Iijima 34, 2. Sandy Dieker 35, 3. Joanne Alvernaz 35.5.
Escalon Seniors (Dec. 12)
Men’s Flight: Gary Nerland 35-11-24, Gary Chalk. 39-14-25.
Women’s Flight: Judy Eubank. 46-14-32, Ruby Hennessey. 48-14-34.
Soccer
High School Boys
Davis 2, Mountain House 0 (Dec. 12)
Davis - Goals: Krishneel Chand and Oscar Perez. Assists: Gerard Fajardo, Cristian Avila. Goalie - Saves: Roy Guptill 4.
Mountain House - No State Reported.
JV: Davis 2-0.
Turlock 0, Central Valley 0 (Dec. 11)
Central Valley - Goalie - Saves: Goalie-Erick Martinez 12.
Turlock - No State Reported.
JV: Central Valley 4-0.
