High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

December 09, 2018 12:09 PM

Boys Basketball

6:30 p.m. – Enochs at Riverbank

7 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley

7:15 p.m. – Lodi at Lathrop, Hughson at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Beyer, Livingston at Denair

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Davis

7:15 p.m. – Valley High at Merced

Boys Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Ceres at Modesto, San Juan at Escalon

6 p.m. – Gregori at Ripon

Girls Soccer

3 p.m. – Mountain House at Johansen, Buhach Colony at El Capitan

3:30 p.m. – Hughson at Central Catholic

5:30 p.m. – Beyer at Ceres, Pacheco at Lathrop, Escalon at San Juan

  Comments  