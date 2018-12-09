Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to break the hold of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
High School Sports

Three Oakdale wrestlers take titles at James Riddle tournament

By Bee Staff Reports

December 09, 2018 11:10 AM

The 43rd annual James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held in Oakdale on Saturday, and Brayden Abell (113 pounds) was one of the weight class winners in the event featuring the Stanislaus District’s top high school wrestlers. He was one of three Mustangs to win a title, along with Summerville’s Brennan Dibble. Also winning for Oakdale were Michael Torres and Gabe Martinez (180), while Mustangs Ricky Torres (145) finished second and Ceasar Garza (132) took third.

CWRiddleWrestlingTourn1.JPG
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

CWRiddleWrestlingTourn2.JPG
Patterson wrestler Mokbel Obeid loses his balance against Summerville wrestler Brennan Dibble, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

CWRiddleWrestlingTourn3.JPG
Oakdale wrestler Caesar Garza, right, keeps a tight hold on Foothill wrestler Jake Bergstrom, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

CWRiddleWrestlingTourn5.JPG
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to spin around to gain advantage on Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

CWRiddleWrestlingTourn4.JPG
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell, right, shoots for the legs of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

