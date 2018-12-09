Three Oakdale wrestlers take titles at James Riddle tournament

Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to break the hold of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School. Christopher Winterfeldtcwinterfeldt@modbee.com
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to break the hold of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School. Christopher Winterfeldtcwinterfeldt@modbee.com
The 43rd annual James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held in Oakdale on Saturday, and Brayden Abell (113 pounds) was one of the weight class winners in the event featuring the Stanislaus District’s top high school wrestlers. He was one of three Mustangs to win a title, along with Summerville’s Brennan Dibble. Also winning for Oakdale were Michael Torres and Gabe Martinez (180), while Mustangs Ricky Torres (145) finished second and Ceasar Garza (132) took third.
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to break the hold of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Patterson wrestler Mokbel Obeid loses his balance against Summerville wrestler Brennan Dibble, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Oakdale wrestler Caesar Garza, right, keeps a tight hold on Foothill wrestler Jake Bergstrom, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell tries to spin around to gain advantage on Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
Oakdale wrestler Brandon Abell, right, shoots for the legs of Durham wrestler Yousuf Zigan, on Saturday, December 9, during the James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Oakdale High School.
