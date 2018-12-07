Sculptor’s likeness of famed baseball coach Windemuth put in place at Enochs High

The finishing touches on Windemuth Field at Enochs High were recently completed. The field, named for the longtime Modesto High School and Davis High School coach, was dedicated 10 years ago. Former players raised funds for the field and scoreboard, but one piece of the plan, a bronze plaque of Windemuth on a brick wall near the backstop, wasn’t completed. Local sculptor Betty Saletta was commissioned this year and produced the likeness of Windemuth, known by many as “Mr. Baseball” and “The Mad Russian.” Elizabeth Escamilla