High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

December 04, 2018 03:03 PM

Boys Basketball

TBA – Sierra at McDonald’s Classic at Edison High, Stockton

7 p.m. – Atwater at Oakdale

7:15 p.m. – Gregori at Manteca, Ceres at Central Valley

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Downey at Buhach Colony, Ceres at Sonora, Mariposa at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Hughson

Boys Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Tracy at Gregori

4:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Modesto Christian

5:15 p.m. – Hughson at St. Mary’s

6 p.m. – Atwater at Pacheco, Livingston at Clovis

Girls Soccer

5 p.m. – Modesto at Johansen

5:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at Ripon, Pitman at Sierra, Calaveras at Escalon

Boys Wrestling

6 p.m. – Madera at Turlock

  Comments  