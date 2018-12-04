Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Boys Basketball
TBA – Sierra at McDonald’s Classic at Edison High, Stockton
7 p.m. – Atwater at Oakdale
7:15 p.m. – Gregori at Manteca, Ceres at Central Valley
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Downey at Buhach Colony, Ceres at Sonora, Mariposa at El Capitan
7:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Hughson
Boys Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Tracy at Gregori
4:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Modesto Christian
5:15 p.m. – Hughson at St. Mary’s
6 p.m. – Atwater at Pacheco, Livingston at Clovis
Girls Soccer
5 p.m. – Modesto at Johansen
5:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at Ripon, Pitman at Sierra, Calaveras at Escalon
Boys Wrestling
6 p.m. – Madera at Turlock
