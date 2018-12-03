High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Scores, Stats | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

December 03, 2018 02:39 PM

LOCAL

Basketball

College Men

From Saturday

Cal Poly Pomona 75, Stanislaus State 64

Pomona

21

39

11

71

Stanislaus

11

18

18

78

Cal Poly Pomona (3-1, CCAA 1-1): Jordan Ogundiran (4-13, 5-7) 14; William Christmas (4-7, 4-5) 14; Riley Schaefer (4-11, 1-2) 11; Phoenix Shackelford (4-7, 0-0) 11; Chris Sullivan (3-7, 0-0) 6; Nikhil Peters (2-9, 0-0) 5; Justin Young (2-2, 0-0) 4; Dwight Ramos (1-8, 2-2) 4; Finn Eckhardt (1-1, 0-0) 2. Totals: (25-65, 12-16) 71.

Stanislaus State (4-3, CCAA 1-2): Andy Cleaves (8-18, 2-2) 21; Darius Scott (6-10, 2-2) 17; Ty Davis (5-13, 3-4) 13; Vasilije Saraba (2-4, 4-4) 10; Jacob Danhoff (3-6, 0-0) 6; Joseph Alvarez (3-4, 0-1) 6; Mat Bradshaw (1-1, 0-0) 3; Rolaun Dunham (1-1, 0-0) 2; Fred Lavender (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (29-58, 11-13) 78.

3-Pt Goals: Stanislaus State 9 (Cleaves 3, Scott 3, Saraba 2, Bradshaw 1), Pomona 9 (Shackelford 3, Christmas 2, Schaefer 2, Peters 1, Ogundiran 1). Rebounds: Pomona 40 (Schaefer 8), Stanislaus 32 (Saraba 6). Assists: Stanislaus 21 (Davis 7), Pomona 12 (Ogundiran 6). Total fouls: Pomona 17, Stanislaus 16. Fouled out: None. A: 523. At: Turlock.

College Women

From Saturday

Cal Poly Pomona 75, Stanislaus State 64

Pomona

18

19

14

24

75

Stanislaus

11

18

18

17

64

Cal Poly Pomona (5-1, CCAA 2-0): Jordyn Shane (13-18, 8-9) 35; Rebecca Islas (1-11, 8-10) 10; Dominique Dotson (1-7, 6-6) 9; Kasey Smit (2-8, 4-4) 8; Crystal Malveaux (2-4, 1-2) 5; Monica Todd (2-8, 0-2) 4; Lauryn Catching (0-1, 2-2) 2; Quinesha Vanhook (1-1, 0-0) 2; Mylah Andrada (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (22-59, 29-35) 75.

Stanislaus State (1-4, 1-2 CCAA): Kyanna Davis (8-14, 2-5) 21; Angelica Baylon (5-14, 5-7) 15; Brittney Livingston (3-9, 1-2) 7; Caprina Pipion (2-10, 2-2) 7; Myani Thornton (2-6, 0-0) 6; Caitlin Keding (1-10, 0-0) 3; Alexus Kelly (1-5, 1-2) 3; Kaleigh Taylor (1-3, 0-0) 2. Totals: (23-71, 11-18) 64.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Davis 3, Thornton 2, Pipion, Keding 1), Pomona 2 (Shane, Dotson). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Pomona 52 (Islas 13), Stanislaus 33 (Kelly 10). Assists: Stanislaus 14 (Baylon 7), Pomona 8 (Islas 4). Total fouls: Stanislaus 28, Pomona 20. Technical fouls: None. A: 418. At: Turlock.

High School Boys

From Saturday

Atwater 63, Davis 45

Atwater

17

12

15

19

63

Davis

9

11

12

13

45

Atwater (5-1): Christian Pineda 9, Jaylen Allison 6, Robert Smid 24, Osvaldo Cruz 8, Nick Maravilla 2, Nate Knight 10, Richard Delarosa 4.

Davis (1-4): King Mitchell 17, Michael Sherrod 9, Ivan Romero-Martinez 2, Dominic Cosso 3, Gilbert Hesia 3, Jamar Barnes-Williams 3, Greg Smith 4, Jay Guptill 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Davis 3 (Mitchell, Cosso, Hesia), Atwater 2 (Cruz 2). Total fouls: Davis 14, Atwater 11. Fouled out: Sherrod (D), Smith (D).

Other Modesto City Tournament Scores

Linden 64, Johansen 70

Downey 60, Kimball 54 (3rd Place game)

Gregori 84, Lathrop 71 (Championship Game)

FOOTBALL

High School

Championship Game

CIF State Division 7-AA

Denair 42, Santee-LA 14

Santee

0

6

0

8

14

Denair

12

16

6

8

42

First Quarter

D - Cayden Carranza 16 run (kick failed)

D - Steffin Winston 24 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

D - Dylan De Silva 3 run (Wilson run)

S - Joseph Todd 68 run (kick failed)

D - Drew Pritchard 47 run (Carranza run)

Third Quarter

D - Winston 1 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

D - Pritchard 42 run (Pritchard pass from Elvis Silva)

S - Henry Gallardo 2 run (Gallardo run)

Records: Denair 12-1, Santee 10-2.

  Comments  