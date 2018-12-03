Modesto-area High School Scores, Stats | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
From Saturday
Cal Poly Pomona 75, Stanislaus State 64
Pomona
21
39
11
—
—
71
Stanislaus
11
18
18
—
—
78
Cal Poly Pomona (3-1, CCAA 1-1): Jordan Ogundiran (4-13, 5-7) 14; William Christmas (4-7, 4-5) 14; Riley Schaefer (4-11, 1-2) 11; Phoenix Shackelford (4-7, 0-0) 11; Chris Sullivan (3-7, 0-0) 6; Nikhil Peters (2-9, 0-0) 5; Justin Young (2-2, 0-0) 4; Dwight Ramos (1-8, 2-2) 4; Finn Eckhardt (1-1, 0-0) 2. Totals: (25-65, 12-16) 71.
Stanislaus State (4-3, CCAA 1-2): Andy Cleaves (8-18, 2-2) 21; Darius Scott (6-10, 2-2) 17; Ty Davis (5-13, 3-4) 13; Vasilije Saraba (2-4, 4-4) 10; Jacob Danhoff (3-6, 0-0) 6; Joseph Alvarez (3-4, 0-1) 6; Mat Bradshaw (1-1, 0-0) 3; Rolaun Dunham (1-1, 0-0) 2; Fred Lavender (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (29-58, 11-13) 78.
3-Pt Goals: Stanislaus State 9 (Cleaves 3, Scott 3, Saraba 2, Bradshaw 1), Pomona 9 (Shackelford 3, Christmas 2, Schaefer 2, Peters 1, Ogundiran 1). Rebounds: Pomona 40 (Schaefer 8), Stanislaus 32 (Saraba 6). Assists: Stanislaus 21 (Davis 7), Pomona 12 (Ogundiran 6). Total fouls: Pomona 17, Stanislaus 16. Fouled out: None. A: 523. At: Turlock.
College Women
From Saturday
Cal Poly Pomona 75, Stanislaus State 64
Pomona
18
19
14
24
—
75
Stanislaus
11
18
18
17
—
64
Cal Poly Pomona (5-1, CCAA 2-0): Jordyn Shane (13-18, 8-9) 35; Rebecca Islas (1-11, 8-10) 10; Dominique Dotson (1-7, 6-6) 9; Kasey Smit (2-8, 4-4) 8; Crystal Malveaux (2-4, 1-2) 5; Monica Todd (2-8, 0-2) 4; Lauryn Catching (0-1, 2-2) 2; Quinesha Vanhook (1-1, 0-0) 2; Mylah Andrada (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (22-59, 29-35) 75.
Stanislaus State (1-4, 1-2 CCAA): Kyanna Davis (8-14, 2-5) 21; Angelica Baylon (5-14, 5-7) 15; Brittney Livingston (3-9, 1-2) 7; Caprina Pipion (2-10, 2-2) 7; Myani Thornton (2-6, 0-0) 6; Caitlin Keding (1-10, 0-0) 3; Alexus Kelly (1-5, 1-2) 3; Kaleigh Taylor (1-3, 0-0) 2. Totals: (23-71, 11-18) 64.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Davis 3, Thornton 2, Pipion, Keding 1), Pomona 2 (Shane, Dotson). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Pomona 52 (Islas 13), Stanislaus 33 (Kelly 10). Assists: Stanislaus 14 (Baylon 7), Pomona 8 (Islas 4). Total fouls: Stanislaus 28, Pomona 20. Technical fouls: None. A: 418. At: Turlock.
High School Boys
From Saturday
Atwater 63, Davis 45
Atwater
17
12
15
19
—
63
Davis
9
11
12
13
—
45
Atwater (5-1): Christian Pineda 9, Jaylen Allison 6, Robert Smid 24, Osvaldo Cruz 8, Nick Maravilla 2, Nate Knight 10, Richard Delarosa 4.
Davis (1-4): King Mitchell 17, Michael Sherrod 9, Ivan Romero-Martinez 2, Dominic Cosso 3, Gilbert Hesia 3, Jamar Barnes-Williams 3, Greg Smith 4, Jay Guptill 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Davis 3 (Mitchell, Cosso, Hesia), Atwater 2 (Cruz 2). Total fouls: Davis 14, Atwater 11. Fouled out: Sherrod (D), Smith (D).
Other Modesto City Tournament Scores
Linden 64, Johansen 70
Downey 60, Kimball 54 (3rd Place game)
Gregori 84, Lathrop 71 (Championship Game)
FOOTBALL
High School
Championship Game
CIF State Division 7-AA
Denair 42, Santee-LA 14
Santee
0
6
0
8
—
14
Denair
12
16
6
8
—
42
First Quarter
D - Cayden Carranza 16 run (kick failed)
D - Steffin Winston 24 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
D - Dylan De Silva 3 run (Wilson run)
S - Joseph Todd 68 run (kick failed)
D - Drew Pritchard 47 run (Carranza run)
Third Quarter
D - Winston 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
D - Pritchard 42 run (Pritchard pass from Elvis Silva)
S - Henry Gallardo 2 run (Gallardo run)
Records: Denair 12-1, Santee 10-2.
