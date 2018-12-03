Modesto-area High School Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

LOCAL
Volleyball
High School
ALL-Valley Oak League
MVP: Abby Castillon, Central Catholic
Most Outstanding Player: Kacy Bolding, Manteca
ALL-VOL First Team
Central Catholic: Tessa Gallo, Grace Mathias, Emily Leal. East Union: Savannah LeBarre. Kimball: Rein Bocage. Manteca: Kaitlyn Morenzone. Oakdale: Emma Harper, Kailee Whorton. Weston Ranch: Senecia Patten.
ALL-VOL Second Team
Central Catholic: McKenzie Lettice. East Union: Jaidyn Valencia. Kimball: Raia Maamo. Manteca: Kaylee MacDannald, Abbey Kadillak, Payton Reis. Oakdale: Alyssa Cogburn, Abby Cogburn. Sierra: Ashlee Matteroli.
Honorable Mention
Central Catholic: Kali McElrath. East Union: Alexus Surnip, Kiana Day. Kimball: Samantha Mayer, Nicole Mayer, Ambrielle Coulter. Oakdale: Grace Verdegaal, Jodie Whitley.
Basketball
High School Girls
Kimball 66, Downey 42 (Dec. 1)
Downey
3
0
8
5
—
13
Modesto Chr.
15
23
16
11
—
65
Downey (0-4) –Abby Van Diepen 8, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 2, Madison Price 2, Riley Ten Fingers 1.
MC (1-1) – N. Smiley 14, H. Parsons 10, K. White 10, V. Bell 7, C. Frover 7, S. McDonald 6, D. White 5, A. Tilbury 3, J. Tolbert 2, K. Smith 1.
3-pointers – Downey none, MC 6 (Parsons 3, McDonald 2, Tilbury). Rebounds – Downey 29 (Ruggieri-Vesey 8, Van Diepen 6), MC –none reported
Oakdale 61, Downey 35 (Dec. 1)
Downey
6
14
8
7
—
35
Oakdale
15
15
20
11
—
61
Downey (0-3) – Jackie Recio 13, Abby Van Diepen 10, Riley Ten Fingers 4, Trinity Zavala 4, Kristina Soppit 3, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 1.
Oakdale (2-2) – Plat 23, Higle 12, Legan 11, Lamb 4, Anderson 4, Robinson 3, Ruthman 3, Hill 1.
3-pointers – Downey none, Oakdale 3 (Legan, Plat, Ruthman). Rebounds – Downey 29 (Van Diepen 11, Ten Fingers 5), Oakdale –none reported
JV – Downey won 37-33
Kimball 66, Downey 42 (Nov. 30)
Downey
8
16
6
12
—
42
Kimball
20
16
21
9
—
66
Downey (0-2) – Abby Van Diepen 14, Madison Price 12, Riley Ten Fingers 8, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 2, Trinity Zavala 3, Jackie Recio 2, Kristina Soppit 1.
Kimball (3-0) –A. Sianipar 5, A. Leonardo 13, G. Riley 6, I. Mendoza 1, D. Willis 4, A. Caringal-Holmes 5, I. Lacap 20, B. Wilson 3, C. Obiajulu 5, A. Rodriguez 4.
3-pointers – Downey 1 (Zavala), Kimball 7 (Lacap 4, Riley 2, Leonardo 1). Rebounds – Downey 33 (Van Diepen 7, Ruggieri-Vesey 7), Ripon –none reported
JV – Downey won 61-27
Comments