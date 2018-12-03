High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

December 03, 2018 02:33 PM

LOCAL

Volleyball

High School

ALL-Valley Oak League

MVP: Abby Castillon, Central Catholic

Most Outstanding Player: Kacy Bolding, Manteca

ALL-VOL First Team

Central Catholic: Tessa Gallo, Grace Mathias, Emily Leal. East Union: Savannah LeBarre. Kimball: Rein Bocage. Manteca: Kaitlyn Morenzone. Oakdale: Emma Harper, Kailee Whorton. Weston Ranch: Senecia Patten.

ALL-VOL Second Team

Central Catholic: McKenzie Lettice. East Union: Jaidyn Valencia. Kimball: Raia Maamo. Manteca: Kaylee MacDannald, Abbey Kadillak, Payton Reis. Oakdale: Alyssa Cogburn, Abby Cogburn. Sierra: Ashlee Matteroli.

Honorable Mention

Central Catholic: Kali McElrath. East Union: Alexus Surnip, Kiana Day. Kimball: Samantha Mayer, Nicole Mayer, Ambrielle Coulter. Oakdale: Grace Verdegaal, Jodie Whitley.

Basketball

High School Girls

Kimball 66, Downey 42 (Dec. 1)

Downey

3

0

8

5

13

Modesto Chr.

15

23

16

11

65

Downey (0-4) –Abby Van Diepen 8, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 2, Madison Price 2, Riley Ten Fingers 1.

MC (1-1) – N. Smiley 14, H. Parsons 10, K. White 10, V. Bell 7, C. Frover 7, S. McDonald 6, D. White 5, A. Tilbury 3, J. Tolbert 2, K. Smith 1.

3-pointers – Downey none, MC 6 (Parsons 3, McDonald 2, Tilbury). Rebounds – Downey 29 (Ruggieri-Vesey 8, Van Diepen 6), MC –none reported

Oakdale 61, Downey 35 (Dec. 1)

Downey

6

14

8

7

35

Oakdale

15

15

20

11

61

Downey (0-3) – Jackie Recio 13, Abby Van Diepen 10, Riley Ten Fingers 4, Trinity Zavala 4, Kristina Soppit 3, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 1.

Oakdale (2-2) – Plat 23, Higle 12, Legan 11, Lamb 4, Anderson 4, Robinson 3, Ruthman 3, Hill 1.

3-pointers – Downey none, Oakdale 3 (Legan, Plat, Ruthman). Rebounds – Downey 29 (Van Diepen 11, Ten Fingers 5), Oakdale –none reported

JV – Downey won 37-33

Kimball 66, Downey 42 (Nov. 30)

Downey

8

16

6

12

42

Kimball

20

16

21

9

66

Downey (0-2) – Abby Van Diepen 14, Madison Price 12, Riley Ten Fingers 8, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 2, Trinity Zavala 3, Jackie Recio 2, Kristina Soppit 1.

Kimball (3-0) –A. Sianipar 5, A. Leonardo 13, G. Riley 6, I. Mendoza 1, D. Willis 4, A. Caringal-Holmes 5, I. Lacap 20, B. Wilson 3, C. Obiajulu 5, A. Rodriguez 4.

3-pointers – Downey 1 (Zavala), Kimball 7 (Lacap 4, Riley 2, Leonardo 1). Rebounds – Downey 33 (Van Diepen 7, Ruggieri-Vesey 7), Ripon –none reported

JV – Downey won 61-27

  Comments  