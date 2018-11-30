Friday’s Modesto area sports scores

High School Sports

Basketball

College Men

From Thursday

CCAA-Turlock

Sonoma 76, Stanislaus 72, OT

Sonoma State (5-2, CCAA 3-0) - Isaac Davidson 15, Lewayne Grant 13, Aaron Gilbert 12, Wesley Gilbert 11, Deshawnte Collins 10, Armani Nicolis 10, Nick Klarman 3, Jordan Hickman 2, Malachi Jones 0, Kenny Olsem 0, Mason Phillips 0. Totals: (22-55, 30-36) 76.

Stanislaus State (3-3, CCAA 0-2) - Andy Cleaves 17, Darius Scott 14, Vasilije Saraba 11, Fred Lavender 10, Mat Bradshaw 9, Ty Davis 9, Rolaun Dunham 2, Joseph Alvarez 0, Frankie Campbell 0, Jacob Danhoff 0, Alejandro Diaz 0, Jourdan Johnson 0. Totals: (25-63, 15-24) 72.

First Half: Sonoma 29-22. Second Half: Stanislaus 41-34. Overtime: Sonoma 13-9. 3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Bradshaw 3, Lavender 2, Cleaves, Scott), Sonoma 2 (Davidson, Porcil). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 28, Sonoma 22. Fouled Out: Alvarez, Stanislaus; Hickman, Sonoma. Technical Fouls: None.

College Women

From Thursday

CCAA-Turlock

Stanislaus 59, Sonoma 49

Sonoma

8

16

14

11

49

Stanislaus

9

14

16

20

59

Stanislaus State (1-3, CCAA 1-1) - Angelica Baylon 15, Caitlin Keding 11, Caprina Pipion 9, Kaleigh Taylor 8, Kyanna Davis 5, Alexus Kelly 4, Lauren Toler 3, Jaden Coleman 2, Brittney Livingston 2, Samanta Rudd 0. Totals: (23-58, 5-5) 59.

Sonoma State (3-3, CCAA 1-2) - Ugochi Anudokem 15, Kylie Kiech 11, Sophie Northern 9, Serena Santos 6, Zane Sheckherd 6, Ra’Shanae Johnson 2, Shauna Jackson 0, Taylor Johnson 0, Aaryn Pickett 0, Jessica Solis 0, Taylor Todd 0, Sidni Wise-Wright 0. Totals: (17-44, 12-18) 49.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 8 (Baylon 3, Keding 3, Davis, Toler), Sonoma 3 (Kiech, Northern, Sheckherd). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 17, Sonoma 11. Fouled Out: Davis, Stanislaus. Technical Fouls: None.

High School Boys

From Thursday

Modesto City Tournament

Hughson 55, Linden 21

Linden

13

11

26

30

80

Davis

23

18

20

27

88

Davis (1-1) - King Mitchell 17, Michael Sherrod 13, Ivan Romero-Martinez 11, Dominic Cosso 2, Gilbert Hesia 7, Jamar Barnes-Williams 11, Greg Smith 19, Brady Wilson 4, Jay Guptill 2.

Linden (0-2) - Cameron Berna 21, Cruz Herrera 3, Thomas Lagorio 9, Dylan Vancil 2, Conner Friedman 29, Jared Dimas 15.

3-Pt. Goals: Davis 6 (King Mitchell 2, Michael Sherrod, Jamar Barnes-Williams, Greg Smith, Brady Wilson), Linden 4 (Cameron Berna 2, Jared Dimas 2). Total Fouls: Davis 21, Linden 16. Fouled Out: None.

Other Tournament Scores

Beyer 91, Hughson 55

Enochs 72, Central Valley 80

Gregori 72, Buhach Colony 47

Downey 69, East Union 66

Manteca 114, Lincoln 102

Lincoln

17

28

31

24

102

Manteca

32

29

26

27

114

Manteca (3-0) - Miguel Sequeira 15, Rashawn Ballard 10, Sal Safi 4, Jordan Burciaga 22, Nick Bell 14, Jorge Cedano 19, Spencer Briscoe 20, Dylan Gross 10.

Lincoln-Stockton (1-2) - Justin Russel 5, Jaelan Bates 8, George Papadopulos 17, Joey Smith 3, Nathan Frye 5, Chris Smith 10, Angelo Del Campo 15, DJ Balanon 17, Nick Jamora 11, Billy Whitting 11.

High School Girls

From Thursday

Golden Valley Tournament

Beyer 55, Riverbank 25

Riverbank

12

5

2

6

25

Beyer

6

17

22

10

55

Beyer (2-0) - A. Jones 6, A. Polack 4, M. Marookie 8, Emma Kelley 8, N. Arreola 0, M. Johnson 4, S. James 2, V. Gines 0, V. DeLuna 0, N. Brown 16, J. Thomason 5, M. Perez 2.

Riverbank (0-2) - A. Zamora 7, A. Gutierrez 4, P. Reyes 4, M. Valenzuela 0, A. Beecroft 0, K. Bievins 0, M. Macias 7, A. Cuevas 3.

3-Pt. Goals: Riverbank 3 (Zamora 2, Cuevas). Total Fouls: Beyer 13, Riverbank 12. Fouled Out: None. Technical Foul: Gutierrez, Riverbank.

From Wednesday

Nonconference

Ripon 67, Downey 60

Downey

12

14

14

20

60

Ripon

11

18

17

21

67

Ripon (1-0) – Rachel Sausedo 6, Mikaylah Varght 12, Reina Sausedo 18, Tianna Sidtikun 5, Bianca Toledo 3, Alyssa Barrios 4, Sydney Thomason 7, Mackenzie Hutchinson 4, Myra Toledo 8.

Downey (0-1) –Madison Price 6, Abby Van Diepen 17, Kristina Soppit 4, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 13, Lillian Wong 8, Riley Ten Fingers 4, Trinity Zavala 5, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Ripon 3 (Re. Sausedo 2, Varght 1), Downey 2 (Ruggieri-Vesey, Zavala). Rebounds: Downey 35 (Van Diepen 8, Price 6, Wong 9).

JV: Ripon 41-37.

From Tuesday

Nonconference

Hughson 55, Linden 21

Hughson

23

11

16

5

55

Linden

7

3

2

9

21

Hughson (2-0) - Kinsey Langley 15, Madi Coelho 9, Kali Gose 8, Esmeralda Ceja 6, Cristina Verdaguer-Salazar 6, Giana Martella 3, Megan Hartman 2, Dakota Peters 2, Anastacia Ernst 0, Delaney Serpa 0, Aatilah Watkins 0.

Linden (0-1) - No Stats Reported.

College

National Signings

University of the Pacific: Coby McCaig, Modesto, Tennis

CSU, Los Angelese: Tori Galloway, Modesto, Volleyball

Univeristy of Hawaii-Hilo: R. J. Soria, Modesto, Baseball

