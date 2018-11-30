Friday’s Modesto area sports scores

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
From Thursday
CCAA-Turlock
Sonoma 76, Stanislaus 72, OT
Sonoma State (5-2, CCAA 3-0) - Isaac Davidson 15, Lewayne Grant 13, Aaron Gilbert 12, Wesley Gilbert 11, Deshawnte Collins 10, Armani Nicolis 10, Nick Klarman 3, Jordan Hickman 2, Malachi Jones 0, Kenny Olsem 0, Mason Phillips 0. Totals: (22-55, 30-36) 76.
Stanislaus State (3-3, CCAA 0-2) - Andy Cleaves 17, Darius Scott 14, Vasilije Saraba 11, Fred Lavender 10, Mat Bradshaw 9, Ty Davis 9, Rolaun Dunham 2, Joseph Alvarez 0, Frankie Campbell 0, Jacob Danhoff 0, Alejandro Diaz 0, Jourdan Johnson 0. Totals: (25-63, 15-24) 72.
First Half: Sonoma 29-22. Second Half: Stanislaus 41-34. Overtime: Sonoma 13-9. 3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Bradshaw 3, Lavender 2, Cleaves, Scott), Sonoma 2 (Davidson, Porcil). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 28, Sonoma 22. Fouled Out: Alvarez, Stanislaus; Hickman, Sonoma. Technical Fouls: None.
College Women
From Thursday
CCAA-Turlock
Stanislaus 59, Sonoma 49
Sonoma
8
16
14
11
—
49
Stanislaus
9
14
16
20
—
59
Stanislaus State (1-3, CCAA 1-1) - Angelica Baylon 15, Caitlin Keding 11, Caprina Pipion 9, Kaleigh Taylor 8, Kyanna Davis 5, Alexus Kelly 4, Lauren Toler 3, Jaden Coleman 2, Brittney Livingston 2, Samanta Rudd 0. Totals: (23-58, 5-5) 59.
Sonoma State (3-3, CCAA 1-2) - Ugochi Anudokem 15, Kylie Kiech 11, Sophie Northern 9, Serena Santos 6, Zane Sheckherd 6, Ra’Shanae Johnson 2, Shauna Jackson 0, Taylor Johnson 0, Aaryn Pickett 0, Jessica Solis 0, Taylor Todd 0, Sidni Wise-Wright 0. Totals: (17-44, 12-18) 49.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 8 (Baylon 3, Keding 3, Davis, Toler), Sonoma 3 (Kiech, Northern, Sheckherd). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 17, Sonoma 11. Fouled Out: Davis, Stanislaus. Technical Fouls: None.
High School Boys
From Thursday
Modesto City Tournament
Hughson 55, Linden 21
Linden
13
11
26
30
—
80
Davis
23
18
20
27
—
88
Davis (1-1) - King Mitchell 17, Michael Sherrod 13, Ivan Romero-Martinez 11, Dominic Cosso 2, Gilbert Hesia 7, Jamar Barnes-Williams 11, Greg Smith 19, Brady Wilson 4, Jay Guptill 2.
Linden (0-2) - Cameron Berna 21, Cruz Herrera 3, Thomas Lagorio 9, Dylan Vancil 2, Conner Friedman 29, Jared Dimas 15.
3-Pt. Goals: Davis 6 (King Mitchell 2, Michael Sherrod, Jamar Barnes-Williams, Greg Smith, Brady Wilson), Linden 4 (Cameron Berna 2, Jared Dimas 2). Total Fouls: Davis 21, Linden 16. Fouled Out: None.
Other Tournament Scores
Beyer 91, Hughson 55
Enochs 72, Central Valley 80
Gregori 72, Buhach Colony 47
Downey 69, East Union 66
Manteca 114, Lincoln 102
Lincoln
17
28
31
24
—
102
Manteca
32
29
26
27
—
114
Manteca (3-0) - Miguel Sequeira 15, Rashawn Ballard 10, Sal Safi 4, Jordan Burciaga 22, Nick Bell 14, Jorge Cedano 19, Spencer Briscoe 20, Dylan Gross 10.
Lincoln-Stockton (1-2) - Justin Russel 5, Jaelan Bates 8, George Papadopulos 17, Joey Smith 3, Nathan Frye 5, Chris Smith 10, Angelo Del Campo 15, DJ Balanon 17, Nick Jamora 11, Billy Whitting 11.
High School Girls
From Thursday
Golden Valley Tournament
Beyer 55, Riverbank 25
Riverbank
12
5
2
6
—
25
Beyer
6
17
22
10
—
55
Beyer (2-0) - A. Jones 6, A. Polack 4, M. Marookie 8, Emma Kelley 8, N. Arreola 0, M. Johnson 4, S. James 2, V. Gines 0, V. DeLuna 0, N. Brown 16, J. Thomason 5, M. Perez 2.
Riverbank (0-2) - A. Zamora 7, A. Gutierrez 4, P. Reyes 4, M. Valenzuela 0, A. Beecroft 0, K. Bievins 0, M. Macias 7, A. Cuevas 3.
3-Pt. Goals: Riverbank 3 (Zamora 2, Cuevas). Total Fouls: Beyer 13, Riverbank 12. Fouled Out: None. Technical Foul: Gutierrez, Riverbank.
From Wednesday
Nonconference
Ripon 67, Downey 60
Downey
12
14
14
20
—
60
Ripon
11
18
17
21
—
67
Ripon (1-0) – Rachel Sausedo 6, Mikaylah Varght 12, Reina Sausedo 18, Tianna Sidtikun 5, Bianca Toledo 3, Alyssa Barrios 4, Sydney Thomason 7, Mackenzie Hutchinson 4, Myra Toledo 8.
Downey (0-1) –Madison Price 6, Abby Van Diepen 17, Kristina Soppit 4, Jenah Ruggieri-Vesey 13, Lillian Wong 8, Riley Ten Fingers 4, Trinity Zavala 5, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Ripon 3 (Re. Sausedo 2, Varght 1), Downey 2 (Ruggieri-Vesey, Zavala). Rebounds: Downey 35 (Van Diepen 8, Price 6, Wong 9).
JV: Ripon 41-37.
From Tuesday
Nonconference
Hughson 55, Linden 21
Hughson
23
11
16
5
—
55
Linden
7
3
2
9
—
21
Hughson (2-0) - Kinsey Langley 15, Madi Coelho 9, Kali Gose 8, Esmeralda Ceja 6, Cristina Verdaguer-Salazar 6, Giana Martella 3, Megan Hartman 2, Dakota Peters 2, Anastacia Ernst 0, Delaney Serpa 0, Aatilah Watkins 0.
Linden (0-1) - No Stats Reported.
College
National Signings
University of the Pacific: Coby McCaig, Modesto, Tennis
CSU, Los Angelese: Tori Galloway, Modesto, Volleyball
Univeristy of Hawaii-Hilo: R. J. Soria, Modesto, Baseball
