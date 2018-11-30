High School Sports

Saturday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (12/01/18)

November 30, 2018 02:23 PM

Boys Basketball

Modesto City Classic (At Davis/Beyer, times, pairings determined late Friday): Atwater, Beyer, Central Valley, Lathrop, Hughson, Enochs, Kimball, Modesto, Linden, Downey, Pitman, Buhach Colony, East Union, Davis, Gregori, Johansen

TBA – Ripon at Joe Nava Stagg Tournament

Modesto Christian Porter Showcase (at Modesto Christian): Monterey vs. Jim Elliot Christian, 1:30 p.m; Capitol Christian vs. Weston Ranch, 3 p.m.; St.Mary’s vs. Moreau Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Modesto Christian vs. James Logan, 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. – Oakdale at Escalon

5 p.m. – Turlock at Merced

Girls Basketball

TBA – Gregori at Dublin Varsity Tournament

TBA – Johansen, Central Catholic, Escalon at Pete Arellano Memorial, Escalon

TBA – Beyer, Ceres, Merced, Golden Valley at Golden Valley Tournament

TBA – Pitman at Clovis West Tournament

Modesto Christian Porter Showcase (at Modesto Christian): Downey at Modesto Christian, 6 p.m.

Football

2 p.m. – Sac-Joaquin Section Championships - D-II: No. 2 Central Catholic vs No. 1 Del Oro at Sacramento State

6 p.m. – CIF State Championship - D-VII A: Santee-LA vs Denair at Denair High School

Boys Soccer

TBA – Downey, Beyer, Modesto, Central Catholic, Turlock, Merced, Atwater, Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Golden Valley, Pitman at Pitman Pride Tournament

TBA – Central Valley at Harold S. Young Tournament, Buchanan HS

Girls Soccer

TBA – Gregori, Ceres, Central Catholic, Turlock, Atwater, Livingston, Sierra at Sierra HS Tournament

TBA – Central Valley at Harold S. Young Tournament, Buchanan HS

Boys Wrestling

TBA – Gregori, Beyer, Enochs, Modesto, Central Valley, Buchach Colony, Livingston, Ceres at Ceres Invitational

TBA – Downey at Folsom Invitational

TBA – Davis, Lathrop at Rod Gaines Tournament, Tokay HS

Girls Wrestling

TBA – Gregori, Modesto, Turlock, Merced, Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Atwater at Bristow Brawl, at Atwater HS

TBA – Pitman at Granite Bay Invitational

