Tuesday’s Modesto area sports scores

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
From Monday
Nonconference
Oakdale 87, Livingston 54
Livingston
15
9
13
17
—
54
Oakdale
21
20
22
24
—
87
Oakdale (3-0) - John 16, Jeff 5, Michael 3, Kobe 23, Jaiden 4, Braxton 5, Hayden 2, Jonah 10, Evan 12, Sam 2, Riley 2. Totals: (27, 18-33) 87.
Livingston (0-1) - Donovan 4, Carlos 6, Cooper 5, Nathan 0, Raneim 1, Simran 3, Cesar 11, Sunny 20, Sumeet 2, Jaskirat 2. Totals: (12, 12-19) 65.
3-Pt. Goals: Livingston 6 (Carlos 2, Cesar 2, Simran, Sunny), Oakdale 5 (John, Jeff, Michael, Jaiden, Braxton). Total Fouls: Livingston 23, Oakdale 17. Fouled Out: Sumeet (Livingston). Techinal Fouls: None.
High School Girls
Nonconference
Beyer 61, East Union 53
Beyer
7
8
22
24
—
61
East Union
19
11
11
12
—
53
Beyer (1-0) - Alicia Jones 34, Maryam Marooki 10, Veronica Gines 8, Mikayla Johnson 5, Symeria James 2, Nakaya Brown 2. Totals: (26, 3-12) 61.
East Union (0-2) - Donja Payne 14, Sarah Gleockler 12, Nina Murphy 12, Lauren Pablo 5, Leilani Menor 5, Ala Tuuga 4, Jaha Scott 2. Totals: (20, 7-20) 53.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 8 (Jones 6, Johnson 1, Gines 1), East Union 6 (Gleockler 3, Murphy 2, Pablo). Total Fouls: East Union 14, Byer 13. Fouled Out: James (B).
Manteca 62, Elk Grove 53
Manteca
11
21
14
16
—
62
Elk Grove
13
8
18
14
—
53
Manteca (1-0) - Miguel Sequeira 5, Rashawn Ballard 13, Cruz Jeffery 2, Sal Safi 2, Jordan Burciaga 6, Nick Bell 9, Jorge Cedano 20, Spencer Briscoe 5.
Elk Grove (1-1) - Albert Green 9, Eric Le 7, Gab Alcaraz 8, Samir Kahn 4, Alex Cherney 11, Vikram Gill 3, Ameere Britton 12, Austin Aragon, Jean-Jacques James 7.
Bowling
McHenry Bowl
Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Steve Sutton 267, Dave Bolles 887, Karen French 218/774. Monday Madness: Andy Kallas 236/602, Helen Wolf 200, Jackie Fried 527. Del Rio: Ryan Dunscomb 234/662, Kerry Bailey 177, Blanca Dunscomb 482. Scratch Trios: Fritz Klatt 269, Henry Knowles 900, Becca Johnson 188/707. Tuesday Triples: James Brodie 288/793, Julia Serrano 224/581.
Paramount: Mike Keller 255, John Walsh III 665, Rhonda Benham 201/558. Wed. Vets: Wing Pong 268/683, Barbara Pong 238/557. Midweek Madness: Bill Briscoe 224/618, Alma Overweg 200, Vickie Briscoe 531. Reno Mixed: Ken White 279, David Brown 714, Janie Casucci 213, Heide Erler 549. Wed. Mixed Five’s: David Graham 300/721, Rhonda Benham 233/600.
Fallfest: David Bear 267/652, Alexandra Mayer 234/623. Friday Vets: David Rhodes 276, Dwight Sullivan 675, Terri Fortunato 187, Barbara Pong 467. Reno Bound: Dominic Rossi 257/708, Nicole Nally 300, Mary Figures 713. Jr./Adult: Carter Brown 200/381, Mary Douglas 142/247. Weekenders: Gary Baker 279, Wil Hackett 279, James Brodie 740, Carol Hancock 210/549.
Senior Leagues
Friendly Villagers: George Sanders 247/713, Mary McKinley 210/516. Young at Heart: Warren Walker 186/495, Gretal Weinglien 156, Sherrie Vanderby 441. Classy Ladies: Jo DeClusin 195/520. S I R: David Brown 236/663. Cross Point: Robert Moore 223, John Porter 578, Janet Spoooner 181/519.
Youth Leagues
Scratch Trios: Jacob Gaddam 256/958. Tues. Bumpers: Kaiden Stinnet 80, Daizy Navaro 72. Super Bumpers: Hunter Kintzer 105. Strikers: Matthew Allen 135/243, Gabriella Garcia 80/156. Wild Zodiacs: Jo Jo Haywood 182, Nick Carter 476, Destiny Garcia 131/388
Jr. Gold Doubles: Jimmy Brown 257/873, Yuki Claudio 217/722. Sat. Bumpers: Emmaunel Pourabdi 91, Ariella Lozano 77. Super Bumpers: Harper Teague 109, Sienna Lira 70. SAT Comics: Mikey Arnold 153/260, Emma Arnold 142. Prime Rollers: Tommy Burns 145, Kalynn McCrary 164/469. Jr. Adult: Jimmy Brown 210, Justin Odom 361, Yukie Claudio 173/340.
Yosemite Lanes
Day Leagues
Veterans: Bill Click 249, Greg Ereso 704, Joyce Lewis 170/463. Midway Scratch: Ray Gamble 210/572, Debbie Couch 192, Sharon Zimmerman 513. Jalopy Seniors: Bob Webster 248/641, Marcie Ingalls 190, Karen Keathley 518. Morning Belles: April Doran 204/535.
Night Leagues
San Joaquin: Rudy Zuniga 263, Chad Pattee 684, Lillia Carrillo 181/513. Black Oak Classic: Michael Pixley 300, Don Mathey 757, Stephany Dewar 237, Carol Serpa 745. Comet: Jim Taliaferro 236/641, LaDonna Stone 209, Megan Hunter 581. Town & Country: Joshua Jantz 275, Anthony Lukins 712.
Major: Don Mathey 279/761, Tina Munson 215/603. Reno/Tahoe: Joe Gonzales Jr 258/652, Kellie Prime 195/544. Sunday Jr./Adult: Miguel Nunez 299/687, Natalie Hunter 245/621. Sunday Fun Mixers: Nick Kelley 278/743, Diane Dairokumno Rojas 204/523.
Yosemite Lanes
Youth
Stingrays: Carter Christensen 214, Michael Daniels 591, Betty Smith 119/319. Flounders: Abigail Rosales 81/81. Sunday Jr./Adult: Jacob Gaddam 248, Andrew Tillery 629, Ariel Ereso 179, Koryn Marquez 496.
Golf
Clubs
Del Rio Women's 18 Hole Golf
Regular Play
First Place: Gail Perez Net 69.
Second Place: Peggy Lee Net 71.
Third Place: Charlotte Brewer Net 76.
Muni Niners
First Flight: 1. Patti Truett 46-15-31; 2. Barbara Terpstra 47-15-32; 3. Cathy Pierce 48-13-35.
Second Flight: 1. Val Guardino 57-19-38; 2. Shirley Keyser 57-18-39.
Third Flight: 1.Kriss Kindorf 58-25-33; 2. Sylvia Nimphius 58-23-35; 3. Pat Norquest 58-22-36.
Chip-in: Terpstra. Birdie: MaryAnn Garcia and Nimphius.
Spring Creek Nine Hole ladies’
First Flight (Card Off): Tammy Miller 36, Jan Wohl 36, Linda Lundy 36.
Second Flight: Cheryl Pensotti 35, Roxanne Grubb 37, Joan Kamps 39.
Soccer
High School Boys
Nonconference
Central Valley 2, East Union 1
Central Valley (2-0-0) - Goals: Gerardo Flores, Jesus Yepez. Assists: Victor Torres. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez 3.
East Union (0-2-0) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 5, East Union 2
From Monday
Nonconference
Big Valley Chr. 6, Langston Hughes 1
Big Valley Christian (1-0-0) - Goals: Sam Braley 4, Kyle Nickerson, Logan Azevedo. Assists: Sam Braley, Brandon Harris. Goalie - Saves: Tyler Meyer 7.
Aspire Langston Hughes Academy (0-1-0) - No Stats Reported.
Comments