Tuesday’s Modesto area sports scores

November 27, 2018 08:52 PM

Basketball

High School Boys

From Monday

Nonconference

Oakdale 87, Livingston 54

Livingston

15

9

13

17

54

Oakdale

21

20

22

24

87

Oakdale (3-0) - John 16, Jeff 5, Michael 3, Kobe 23, Jaiden 4, Braxton 5, Hayden 2, Jonah 10, Evan 12, Sam 2, Riley 2. Totals: (27, 18-33) 87.

Livingston (0-1) - Donovan 4, Carlos 6, Cooper 5, Nathan 0, Raneim 1, Simran 3, Cesar 11, Sunny 20, Sumeet 2, Jaskirat 2. Totals: (12, 12-19) 65.

3-Pt. Goals: Livingston 6 (Carlos 2, Cesar 2, Simran, Sunny), Oakdale 5 (John, Jeff, Michael, Jaiden, Braxton). Total Fouls: Livingston 23, Oakdale 17. Fouled Out: Sumeet (Livingston). Techinal Fouls: None.

High School Girls

Nonconference

Beyer 61, East Union 53

Beyer

7

8

22

24

61

East Union

19

11

11

12

53

Beyer (1-0) - Alicia Jones 34, Maryam Marooki 10, Veronica Gines 8, Mikayla Johnson 5, Symeria James 2, Nakaya Brown 2. Totals: (26, 3-12) 61.

East Union (0-2) - Donja Payne 14, Sarah Gleockler 12, Nina Murphy 12, Lauren Pablo 5, Leilani Menor 5, Ala Tuuga 4, Jaha Scott 2. Totals: (20, 7-20) 53.

3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 8 (Jones 6, Johnson 1, Gines 1), East Union 6 (Gleockler 3, Murphy 2, Pablo). Total Fouls: East Union 14, Byer 13. Fouled Out: James (B).

Manteca 62, Elk Grove 53

Manteca

11

21

14

16

62

Elk Grove

13

8

18

14

53

Manteca (1-0) - Miguel Sequeira 5, Rashawn Ballard 13, Cruz Jeffery 2, Sal Safi 2, Jordan Burciaga 6, Nick Bell 9, Jorge Cedano 20, Spencer Briscoe 5.

Elk Grove (1-1) - Albert Green 9, Eric Le 7, Gab Alcaraz 8, Samir Kahn 4, Alex Cherney 11, Vikram Gill 3, Ameere Britton 12, Austin Aragon, Jean-Jacques James 7.

Bowling

McHenry Bowl

Adult Leagues

Mixed Match Point: Steve Sutton 267, Dave Bolles 887, Karen French 218/774. Monday Madness: Andy Kallas 236/602, Helen Wolf 200, Jackie Fried 527. Del Rio: Ryan Dunscomb 234/662, Kerry Bailey 177, Blanca Dunscomb 482. Scratch Trios: Fritz Klatt 269, Henry Knowles 900, Becca Johnson 188/707. Tuesday Triples: James Brodie 288/793, Julia Serrano 224/581.

Paramount: Mike Keller 255, John Walsh III 665, Rhonda Benham 201/558. Wed. Vets: Wing Pong 268/683, Barbara Pong 238/557. Midweek Madness: Bill Briscoe 224/618, Alma Overweg 200, Vickie Briscoe 531. Reno Mixed: Ken White 279, David Brown 714, Janie Casucci 213, Heide Erler 549. Wed. Mixed Five’s: David Graham 300/721, Rhonda Benham 233/600.

Fallfest: David Bear 267/652, Alexandra Mayer 234/623. Friday Vets: David Rhodes 276, Dwight Sullivan 675, Terri Fortunato 187, Barbara Pong 467. Reno Bound: Dominic Rossi 257/708, Nicole Nally 300, Mary Figures 713. Jr./Adult: Carter Brown 200/381, Mary Douglas 142/247. Weekenders: Gary Baker 279, Wil Hackett 279, James Brodie 740, Carol Hancock 210/549.

Senior Leagues

Friendly Villagers: George Sanders 247/713, Mary McKinley 210/516. Young at Heart: Warren Walker 186/495, Gretal Weinglien 156, Sherrie Vanderby 441. Classy Ladies: Jo DeClusin 195/520. S I R: David Brown 236/663. Cross Point: Robert Moore 223, John Porter 578, Janet Spoooner 181/519.

Youth Leagues

Scratch Trios: Jacob Gaddam 256/958. Tues. Bumpers: Kaiden Stinnet 80, Daizy Navaro 72. Super Bumpers: Hunter Kintzer 105. Strikers: Matthew Allen 135/243, Gabriella Garcia 80/156. Wild Zodiacs: Jo Jo Haywood 182, Nick Carter 476, Destiny Garcia 131/388

Jr. Gold Doubles: Jimmy Brown 257/873, Yuki Claudio 217/722. Sat. Bumpers: Emmaunel Pourabdi 91, Ariella Lozano 77. Super Bumpers: Harper Teague 109, Sienna Lira 70. SAT Comics: Mikey Arnold 153/260, Emma Arnold 142. Prime Rollers: Tommy Burns 145, Kalynn McCrary 164/469. Jr. Adult: Jimmy Brown 210, Justin Odom 361, Yukie Claudio 173/340.

Yosemite Lanes

Day Leagues

Veterans: Bill Click 249, Greg Ereso 704, Joyce Lewis 170/463. Midway Scratch: Ray Gamble 210/572, Debbie Couch 192, Sharon Zimmerman 513. Jalopy Seniors: Bob Webster 248/641, Marcie Ingalls 190, Karen Keathley 518. Morning Belles: April Doran 204/535.

Night Leagues

San Joaquin: Rudy Zuniga 263, Chad Pattee 684, Lillia Carrillo 181/513. Black Oak Classic: Michael Pixley 300, Don Mathey 757, Stephany Dewar 237, Carol Serpa 745. Comet: Jim Taliaferro 236/641, LaDonna Stone 209, Megan Hunter 581. Town & Country: Joshua Jantz 275, Anthony Lukins 712.

Major: Don Mathey 279/761, Tina Munson 215/603. Reno/Tahoe: Joe Gonzales Jr 258/652, Kellie Prime 195/544. Sunday Jr./Adult: Miguel Nunez 299/687, Natalie Hunter 245/621. Sunday Fun Mixers: Nick Kelley 278/743, Diane Dairokumno Rojas 204/523.

Yosemite Lanes

Youth

Stingrays: Carter Christensen 214, Michael Daniels 591, Betty Smith 119/319. Flounders: Abigail Rosales 81/81. Sunday Jr./Adult: Jacob Gaddam 248, Andrew Tillery 629, Ariel Ereso 179, Koryn Marquez 496.

Golf

Clubs

Del Rio Women's 18 Hole Golf

Regular Play

First Place: Gail Perez Net 69.

Second Place: Peggy Lee Net 71.

Third Place: Charlotte Brewer Net 76.

Muni Niners

First Flight: 1. Patti Truett 46-15-31; 2. Barbara Terpstra 47-15-32; 3. Cathy Pierce 48-13-35.

Second Flight: 1. Val Guardino 57-19-38; 2. Shirley Keyser 57-18-39.

Third Flight: 1.Kriss Kindorf 58-25-33; 2. Sylvia Nimphius 58-23-35; 3. Pat Norquest 58-22-36.

Chip-in: Terpstra. Birdie: MaryAnn Garcia and Nimphius.

Spring Creek Nine Hole ladies’

First Flight (Card Off): Tammy Miller 36, Jan Wohl 36, Linda Lundy 36.

Second Flight: Cheryl Pensotti 35, Roxanne Grubb 37, Joan Kamps 39.

Soccer

High School Boys

Nonconference

Central Valley 2, East Union 1

Central Valley (2-0-0) - Goals: Gerardo Flores, Jesus Yepez. Assists: Victor Torres. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez 3.

East Union (0-2-0) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Central Valley 5, East Union 2

From Monday

Nonconference

Big Valley Chr. 6, Langston Hughes 1

Big Valley Christian (1-0-0) - Goals: Sam Braley 4, Kyle Nickerson, Logan Azevedo. Assists: Sam Braley, Brandon Harris. Goalie - Saves: Tyler Meyer 7.

Aspire Langston Hughes Academy (0-1-0) - No Stats Reported.

