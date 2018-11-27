High School Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (11/28/18)

November 27, 2018 04:10 PM

Boys Basketball

7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Venture Academy

Girls Basketball

TBA – Johansen, Central Catholic, Escalon at Pete Arellano Memorial, Escalon

7 p.m. – Downey at Ripon, Turlock at Manteca

7:15 p.m. – Central Valley at Davis

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Riverbank at Enochs

5:30 p.m. – Hughson at Ceres, Golden Valley at Le Grand

5:45 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pacheco

Girls Soccer

3:15 p.m. – Ceres at Gregori

3:30 p.m. – Davis at Livingston

5 p.m. – El Capitan at Turlock

5:30 p.m. – Enochs at Golden Valley, Downey at Riverbank

Boys Wrestling

5 p.m. – Buchach Colony at Livingston

5:30 p.m. – Davis, Ceres at Central Valley

Girls Wrestling

5 p.m. – Buchach Colony at Livingston

5:30 p.m. – Davis, Ceres, Golden Valley at Central Valley

