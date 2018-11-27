Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (11/28/18)

Boys Basketball
7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Venture Academy
Girls Basketball
TBA – Johansen, Central Catholic, Escalon at Pete Arellano Memorial, Escalon
7 p.m. – Downey at Ripon, Turlock at Manteca
7:15 p.m. – Central Valley at Davis
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Riverbank at Enochs
5:30 p.m. – Hughson at Ceres, Golden Valley at Le Grand
5:45 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pacheco
Girls Soccer
3:15 p.m. – Ceres at Gregori
3:30 p.m. – Davis at Livingston
5 p.m. – El Capitan at Turlock
5:30 p.m. – Enochs at Golden Valley, Downey at Riverbank
Boys Wrestling
5 p.m. – Buchach Colony at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – Davis, Ceres at Central Valley
Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Buchach Colony at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – Davis, Ceres, Golden Valley at Central Valley
Comments