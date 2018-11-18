Modesto Christian’s Aaron Murphy scores during the first round of the CIF State Open Division Northern California regional tournament game with Bellarmine in Salida, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Modesto Christian’s Aaron Murphy scores during the first round of the CIF State Open Division Northern California regional tournament game with Bellarmine in Salida, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Sports

College Signees | Stanislaus District athletes who have signed to four-year schools

By Julian Lopez

November 18, 2018 08:19 AM

Here is a list of athletes in Stanislaus County and neighboring areas who have reported being signed to four-year schools on athletic scholarships.

Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete SchoolSport College
RJ SoriaModestoBaseball
University of Hawaii Hilo
Justin HinesTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Casey CarrTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Ethan HurteTurlockBaseballNevada
Aaron MurphyModesto ChristianBasketballUC Davis
Mavleen MannPitmanCross CountryUC Davis
Alison GallantEnochs SoccerSan Jose State
Izzy Shallou-EnesPitmanSoccerSan Jose State
Morgan LeonardEnochsSoftballStanislaus State
Kylie CoxGregoriSoftball
Long Beach State
Maikyla NelsonGregoriSoftballColorado State
Alexis WebbOakdaleSoftballFresno State
Emily Vander WeidePitmanVolleyball
Cal State San Marcos
Ricky TorresOakdaleWrestling
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Gabe MartinezOakdaleWrestlingCampbellsville

