Monday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (11/19/18)

November 16, 2018 03:35 PM

Boys Basketball

7:30 p.m. – Enochs at El Capitan, Downey at Orestimba; Modesto Christian at Turlock

7:45 p.m. – Atwater at Livingston

8 p.m. – Downey at Orestimba, Beyer at Modesto, Ceres at Gregori, Central Valley at Pitman, Sonora at Central Catholic, Buhach Colony at Lathrop, Golden Valley at Merced

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. – Enochs at El Capitan, Downey at Orestimba, Ceres at Gregori, Central Valley at Pitman, Sonora at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Turlock, Buhach Colony at Lathrop, Golden Valley at Merced, Atwater at Livingston

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Ceres at Enochs

3:30 p.m. – Valley-Sacramento at Escalon

5:15 p.m. – Downey at Patterson

5:45 p.m. – Lathrop at Manteca

Girls Soccer

5 p.m. – Argonaut at Atwater

5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Ceres, Lathrop at Stagg

5:45 p.m. – Gregori at Sierra, Escalon at Chavez

