Friday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (11/16/18)

November 15, 2018 05:22 PM

Boys Basketball

6:30 p.m. – Enochs at Riverbank, Oakdale at Central Valley

7 p.m. – Manteca at Downey, Turlock at Davis, Sierra at Merced, Hughson at Bret Harte

7:15 p.m. – Ponderosa at Ceres. Central Valley at Johansen, Burbank at Golden Valley

Girls Basketball

6:15 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Valley

6:30 p.m. – Hughson at Johansen

7 p.m. – Livingston at Sonora

7:15 p.m. – Sierra at Enochs, Oakdale at Central Valley

Boys Soccer

2 p.m. – El Capitan at Hilmar

3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Oakdale

5:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Golden Valley

5:45 p.m. – Ripon at Manteca

6 p.m. – Livingston at Turlock

All Day – Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Beyer, Merced, Escalon, Hughson at Gregori Invitational

Girls Soccer

5:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Sierra, Gustine at Atwater

Boys Water Polo

All Day – CIF NorCal Championships - Division III - Semifinal (at Clovis East High): No. 8 Oakdale vs No. 1 El Diamante

Girls Water Polo

All Day – CIF NorCal Championships - Division III - Semifinal (at Clovis East High): No. 8 Kingsburg vs No. 1 Sonora; No. 7 Kimball vs No. 2 Los Altos

