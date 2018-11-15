Friday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (11/16/18)

Boys Basketball
6:30 p.m. – Enochs at Riverbank, Oakdale at Central Valley
7 p.m. – Manteca at Downey, Turlock at Davis, Sierra at Merced, Hughson at Bret Harte
7:15 p.m. – Ponderosa at Ceres. Central Valley at Johansen, Burbank at Golden Valley
Girls Basketball
6:15 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Valley
6:30 p.m. – Hughson at Johansen
7 p.m. – Livingston at Sonora
7:15 p.m. – Sierra at Enochs, Oakdale at Central Valley
Boys Soccer
2 p.m. – El Capitan at Hilmar
3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Oakdale
5:30 p.m. – Pacheco at Golden Valley
5:45 p.m. – Ripon at Manteca
6 p.m. – Livingston at Turlock
All Day – Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Beyer, Merced, Escalon, Hughson at Gregori Invitational
Girls Soccer
5:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Sierra, Gustine at Atwater
Boys Water Polo
All Day – CIF NorCal Championships - Division III - Semifinal (at Clovis East High): No. 8 Oakdale vs No. 1 El Diamante
Girls Water Polo
All Day – CIF NorCal Championships - Division III - Semifinal (at Clovis East High): No. 8 Kingsburg vs No. 1 Sonora; No. 7 Kimball vs No. 2 Los Altos
Comments