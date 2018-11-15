Tuesday’s Modesto area sports scores

LOCAL
Bowling
McHenry Bowl
Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: James Brodie 269/1006, Cindy James 235/735. Monday Madness: Peter Kennedy 256, Garth Hanney 653, Cristina Robillos 206/580. Del Rio: Rick Simi 258/706, Eileen Forte 171/470. Scratch Trios: Kyle Jones 254, Barry Norton 879, Lorie Bolme 227/771. Tuesday Triples: Mike Swickard 279/702, Julia Serrano 222/616. Paramount: Mike Keller 254, John Walsh III 672, Lura Perkins 189, Faith Miller 487.
Wed. Vets: Dwight Sullivan 214, Bill Click 594, Ieko Click 179/486. Midweek Madness: Will Hackett 257/677, Dallas Marsh 194. Reno Mixed: Dave Castro 245, Kaz Tsuchiyama 676, Barbara Fuller 202/572. Wed. Mixed Five’s: Patrick Michaelsen 269, Tom Worsham 761, Tina Munson 237/632. Pioneer: Lorie Bolme 214/576. Fallfest: David Bear 239/654, Kat Gonzales 164, Erica Castrjon 408.
El Portal: Janice Alcantor 159, Mary Panero 159/443. Black Oak CLASSIC: Joe Smith 289, Brett Cleary 1017, Kelly Lebherz 248/849. City Employees: Chris Rosenke 287/721, Carol Hancock 222/564. Federal: Carl Hansen 266/676. Suburban: Ken Franklin 256/635, Judy Rumbraugh 215, Debbie Fortino 539. FRIDAY VETS: Bill Click 248/685, Georgia Freitas 185, Barbara Pong 489.
Dairymen: Michael Dotinga 269/697, Alma Overweg 212/545. Special Olympics: Erik Hawkins 200, Janet Scott 133. Reno Bound: Eddie Waring 277/697, Mary Figures 247/582. Blind Bowlers: Jacob Gaddam 194/576, Sherry Gaddam 201/500. Jr./Adult: James Douglas 214/373, Mary Douglas 130. Weekenders: Gary Baker 300/772, Carol Hancock 185/530.
Senior Leagues
Friendly Villagers: Jeff Chin 246/697, Mary McKinley 180/520. Young at Heart: Pete Frumenti 190, Warren Walker 509, Margo DosSantos 161/443. Classy Ladies: Donna Trent 193, Judy Yost 475. S I R: Jay Faughn 214, Joe Miceli 586. Cross Point: Garth Hanney 216, Bill Dotinga 578, Janet Spooner 201/541. Prime Timers: Gene Cox 169/476, Norma Brey 152/371.
Youth Leagues
Scratch Trios: Jacob Gaddam 229/866. Tues. Bumpers: Kaiden stinnet 86, Emiliano Navarro 86, Daizy Navaro 66. Super Bumpers: Hunter Kintzer 119, Camila Neri 114. Strikers: Matthew Allen 130, Gabriella Garcia 76. Wild Zodiacs: Nolan Powell 168/449, Destiny Garcia 145/368. Jr. Gold Doubles: Roman Heath 259/908, Yuki Claudio 236/716. Thursday Bumpers: William Wright 100, Macie Johnson 77, Savannah Aldrich 77.
SUPER BUMPERS: Jordan Campos 112/210, Lexi Smith 100/181. THURSDAY TRIO: Carter Christensen 242/411, Merritt Hill 170/292. SAT BUMPERS: Xavier Zapata 71, Rylan Hipes 73. SUPER BUMPERS: Harper Teague 118/206, Mia O’Leary 89/170. SAT COMICS: Mikey Arnold 149, Katie Arnold 172. PRIME ROLLERS: Ethan Yang 189/501, Reagan Barber 165/461. JR ADULT: Jimmy Brown 259/475, Ashten Kallas 160.
Yosemite Lanes
Day Leagues
Veterans: Bob Neuerburg 235/649, Joyce Lewis 164, Kathy Ereso 449. Midway Scratch: John Gordin 204/560, Sharon Zimmerman 221/615. Jalopy Seniors: Gordon Beherns 22, Bob Webster 588, Marcie Ingalls 190, Karen Keathley 516. Morning Belles: Cindy Akers 186, Darlene Valocsik 523. Golden Age: Charlie Nishiguchi 233/597, Linda David 189/533. National Seniors: Bob Blackwell 227, Cliff Marceau 655, Marcie Ingalls 216, Roxanne Grubb 598. Staikoff: Wil Hackett 279/760, Jennifer Braham 225/590.
Night Leagues
San Joaquin: Greg Ereso 247/656, Faith Pattee 177/512. Black Oak Classic: Kevin Wix Sr 279, Mike Steele 759, Jasmine Coleman 268/722. Comet: Miguel Nunez 268, Jim Taliaferro 683, Megan Hunter 257, Bonnie Garber 655. Town & Country: Randy Snooderly 268, Wayne Garber 733. CSA League: Raymond Reyes 278/718, Christina Banning 202, Angela Moniz 526. Guys & Gals: Wayne Garber 247, Gary Glaser 687, Debbie Diel 218, Michelle Brasher 604. Telco: Steve Soares 300/725.
Mexican American: Scott Eastham 277, Paul Feuerstein 699, Tori Young 247/627. Gallo Industrial: Kevin Wix Sr 279/757, Sharon Aronson 245/675. Major: Ken Cammack 265, Donovan Pattee 725, Jill Creamer 223/627. Reno/Tahoe: Eric Robinson 268, Les Stromen 681, Kellie Prime 225/530. Sunday Jr./Adult: Josh Gaddam 272, Vaughn Karabedian 762, Natalie Hunter 257/694. Sunday Fun Mixers: Nick Kelley 259, Joseph Fried 715, Camilla DelGado 252/617.
Youth
STINGRAYS: Michael Daniels 225/618, Bella Streeter 116, Betty Smith 310. FLOUNDERS: Abigail Rosales 86. SUNDAY JR/ADULT: Jacob Gaddam 269/671, Koryn Marquez 224/563.
Golf
High School Girls
ALL-CCAL TEAM
MVP: Janea Caparros, Enochs, Sophomore.
First Team
Makena Ebster, Gregori, Sophomore; Lauren Arakelian, Gregori, Senior; Lyla Patel, Modesto, Junior; Leah Raby, Modesto, Freshman; Courtney Malmberg, Turlock, Senior; Taeya Paolella, Enochs, Senior.
Second Team
Leila Toledo, Gregori, Sophomore; Katherine Mauthe, Gregori, Junior; Stephanie Florence, Enochs, Freshman; Lucy Saiz, Enochs, Sophomore; Annika Lightfoot, Turlock, Junior; Collette Sommervile, Pitman, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Lacey Hibdon, Turlock, Sophomore; Madison McCabe, Modesto, Senior.
Volleyball
High School
ALL-CCAL TEAM
MVP: Tori Galloway, OH, Modesto, Senior.
OPOY: Emma Hirschkorn, S, Pitman, Senior.
DPOY: Jazmyn Tubbs, OH, Turlock, Junior.
Setter-of-the-Year: Alyssa Cover, S, Modesto, Senior.
Coach-of-the-Year: Traci Harris, Modesto.
First Team
Madison Hall, L, Pitman, Sophomore; Emily Vander Weide, OH, Pitman, Senior; Haley Freeman, S, Pitman, Sophomore; Mary Padilla, OH, Turlock, Junior; Mara Semone, OH, Gregori, Junior.
Second Team
Hannah Scott, OH, Modesto, Senior; Cierra Verdone, OH, Pitman, Senior; Kate Cover, OH, Modesto, Freshman; Ava Chiesa, OH, Turlock, Sophomore; Victoria Goff, S, Gregori, Junior; Avery Carlson, MB, Pitman, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Jenessa Cervantes-Duran, MH, Downey, Junior; Nicole Taro, OH, Enochs, Junior; Kylie Kriese, MB, Gregori, Sophomore; Shelby Benz, MH, Modesto, Senior; Madison King, MB, Pitman, Senior; Sara Romo, S, Turlock, Senior.
ALL-WAC TEAM
MVP: Olivia Keller, OH, Beyer, Sophomore.
Offensive POY: Jahsita Fa'ali'i, OH, Lathrop, Junior.
Coach-of-the-Year: Tony Silva, Beyer.
First Team
Camryn Wong, DS, OH, RS, Beyer, Senior; Alyssa Stiles, MH, MB, Ceres, Senior; Aaliyah Langford, OH, Davis, Junior; Karina Chavez, S, Lathrop, Senior; Brianna Reynaga Felix, OH, Los Banos, Senior; Adaora Kanu, S, Mountain House, Sophomore; Hannah Torres, M, Pacheco, Sophomore.
Second Team
Emily Garcia-Cropper, MH, Beyer, Senior; Emma Gonzalez, S, Beyer, Senior; Allison Stiles, S, Ceres, Sophomore; Koleka Felt, OH, S, Johansen, Senior; Avleen Kaur, MB, MH, Lathrop, Senior; Krystal Tempra, L, Lathrop, Senior; Holly Ballez, L, Los Banos, Junior; Madelyn Brizzee, OH, Los Banos, Sophomore.
Honorable Mention
Vianney Perez, L, Ceres, Junior; Sheridan Gulley, L, Davis, Junior; Jaelyn, Lesui, S, Pacheco, Senior.
Water Polo
High School
BOYS ALL-WAC TEAM
MVP: Shelby Johnson, Johansen, Senior.
First Team
Will Johnson, Johansen, Senior; Nelson Sabatini, Johansen, Senior; Dominic Sabatini, Johansen, Senior; Benjamin Berry, Beyer, Junior; Dru Jenkins, Beyer, Junior; Seth Fischer, Davis, Sophomore; Jarod Honberger, Johansen, Junior.
Second Team
Michael Hildebrandt, Johansen, Junior; Rent VanHorn, Davis, Freshman; Elliot Lewis, Ceres, Senior; Mason Kramer, Beyer, Senior; Isai Pacheco, Pacheco, Senior; Diego Soberanes, Pacheco, Senior; Carson Brezze, Los Banos, Senior.
GILS ALL-WAC TEAM
MVP: Lauren Leventini Beyer Senior.
First Team
Claire Krippner Beyer Junior; Lynna Baker Beyer Sophomore; Kaylin O'Brien Beyer Senior; Dakota Harvey Johansen Junior; Camryn Silva Ceres Senior; Mekayla Hooker Los Banos Senior; Avery Jones Johansen Sophomore.
Second Team
Emily Sisco, Johansen, Junior; Sophie Keyendiers, Johansen, Senior; Emily Wolff, Ceres, Senior; Gisele Garcia, Ceres, Senior; Samantha Witt, Los Banos, Senior; Andriana DeSantiago, Pacheco, Senior; Logan Kayser-Sprouse, Beyer, Junior.
National Signing Day
2018-19 Academic School Year
RJ Soria, Modesto, Baseball, University of Hawaii-Hilo
Morgan Leonard, Enochs, Softball, Stanislaus State
Alison Gallant, Enochs, Soccer, San Jose State
Kylie Cox, Gregori, Softball, Long Beach State
Maikyla Nelson, Gregori, Softball, Colorado State
Aaron Murphy, Modesto Christian, Basketball, UC Davis
Ricky Torres, Oakdale, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
