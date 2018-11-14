Local Digest: Athletes sign Letters Of Intent, more league awards announced

Enochs senior Alison Gallant said Wednesday felt like her birthday.
It was a dream come true.
In front of friends and family, Gallant signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at San Jose State University.
“It’s hard to grasp,” Gallant said. “It’s special to me. I am speechless. It feels unreal.”
Gallant, who had 26 goals last year for the Eagles, said she picked SJSU because “it’s not too far away but not super close.”
Also signing on Wednesday was Enochs’ Morgan Leonard, who is heading to Stanislaus State to play softball.
Leonard hit .478 last year with one home run and 15 RBIs.
“Thank you to all my coaches,” Leonard told the crowd inside the Enochs library. “I have a really great time every day out on the field. Thank you to all my friends for coming.”
Modesto Christian forward Aaron Murphy signed with UC Davis to play basketball. Murphy averaged 10.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds last year.
Also, Modesto High catcher and third baseman RJ Soria signed with the University of Hawai’i Hilo. Soria hit .352 last year with 22 RBIs.
Stanislaus District Signings
University of Hawaii Hilo
Long Beach State
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
ALL-CCAL AND WAC VOLLEYBALL: Modesto senior outsider hitter Tori Galloway has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Central California Athletic League while Beyer sophomore Olivia Keller is the MVP of the Western Athletic Conference
Galloway led Modesto win 330 kills while Keller had 460 for the Beyer. Traci Harris (Modesto) was named the coach of the year in the CCAL and Pitman senior Emily Hirschkorn was named the offensive player of the year.
Davis senior outside hitter Aaliyah Langford was named to the first team in the WAC.
ALL-CCAL GIRLS GOLF: Enochs sophomore Janea Caparros is the MVP of the CCAL after leading the Eagles to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament.
ALL-WAC BOYS AND GIRLS WATER POLO: Johansen senior Shelby Johnson was named the MVP of the WAC. Johnson, who was the MVP of the Modesto Metro Conference last year, led the Vikings to the Section Division II semifinals and had 143 goals this year.
Beyer senior Lauren Leventini led the Patriots to the Division III semifinals and was named the MVP on the girls’ side
.
Comments