Local Digest: Football, cross country face postponement; All-CCAL team announced

Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs games on Friday and the Section cross country meet in Folsom on Saturday may be postponed due to poor air quality.

A decision will be announced Wednesday at noon, according to Will DeBoard, the Section’s assistant commissioner.

The football games involving nine teams from the Stanislaus District are scheduled for Friday. The Section meet, which was postponed last week due to the poor air from smoke from the Camp Fire, could be delayed again.

The announcement comes hours after the California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports in California, moved the state football championships back a week. They will now be Dec. 14 and 15. The NorCal Regionals also were moved back a week and will be Dec. 7 and 8.

Those moves were due to the air quality brought on by the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

The CIF State Cross Country Meet, scheduled for Nov. 24 at Woodward Park in Fresno, will not be moved.

ALL-CCAL FOOTBALL TEAM: Turlock senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz was named the 2018 Central California Athletic League Most Valuable Player on Monday. Kosakiewicz led the Bulldogs to a CCAL title and had over 2,400 total yards and 23 touchdowns.





Downey senior wide receiver Anderson Grover (73 receptions, 1,164 yards, 15 TDs) was named the offensive player of the year and Turlock senior defensive end Garret Fountain (64.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss) was named the league’s defensive player of the year.

Turlock coach James Peterson was named Coach of the Year.

MJC FOOTBALL IN BOWL GAME: After ending its season on a two-game winning season, Modesto Junior College will play the City College of San Francisco on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Golden State Bowl. MJC lost to CCSF 49-16 on Sept. 15.

OAKDALE FISHERMAN: Oakdale native Randy Pierson won the Academy Sports + Outdoors B.A.S.S. Nation Championship in Florence, Ala., last weekend. Pierson finished in first with 55 pounds, 11 ounces, four pounds ahead of the second place fisherman. Pierson earned a berth in the Bassmaster Classic in March where the total purse is $1 million.





ENOCHS GRAD EARNS HONORS: Florida Southern sophomore middle blocker Rachael Martin (Enochs) earned second team all-SSC honors on Tuesday. Martin finished the regular season with 313 kills and was second on the team with 72 blocks. Martin helped lead Enochs to Modesto Metro Conference titles in 2014 and 2016.