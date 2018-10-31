Find out how Central Catholic volleyball bounced back to advanced to title game.

Before the start of the fifth set in Tuesday’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. III semifinal volleyball game between Central Catholic and Nevada Union, the lights at the Mark Gallo Health & Fitness Center faded in and out.
Maybe it was a sign.
Once the lights came back on, so did the No. 1 Raiders offense as they won the set 15-8 to advance to the title game, where they will face No. 2 Vanden at 6 p.m. at Ripon High School.
“We needed to play our game,” Raiders coach Michelle Springmeyer said. “We were struggling all night to get our footing. We were batting ourselves.”
The match almost didn’t even get to a fifth set as Central Catholic saw its 17-8 lead vanish in the must-win fourth set.
The game was tied at 20 before Central Catholic were able to win 25-22 to send the match to a final set.
“We knew we needed more energy on the court,” Springmeyer said.
The energy was provided by freshman outside hitter Abby Castillon. The team leader in kills provided the offensive power, played had great defense and was the vocal leader on the court. She had eight kills in the first set, which the Miners won 25-22.
“We definitely rely on her,” Springmeyer said. “She is a great athlete. She does a really good job of picking people up and helping her teammates out.”
Castillon had five more kills in the second set as the Raiders tied the match with a 25-18 victory.
In what Springmeyer said was “one of the worst sets of the season,” Nevada Union won the third set 25-10 behind juniors Faith Menary and Emerson Dunbar, who each had three kills and a couple of blocks.
“We were really tested tonight,” Springmeyer said. “They really worked us on the net and it was a good thing to see for (future) competition.”
The final set was tied at 6 before the Raiders went on a 9-2 run to end the match. Castillion finished with 26 kills while sophomore outside hitter Tessa Gallo had 11 kills and junior setter McKenzie Lettice had 46 assists.
Saturday’s title game is at 6 p.m. at Ripon High School.
Central Catholic is one step away from checking off one of the objectives they made before the season.
“You set goals for yourself but I don’t think you expect them to always happen or go the way you think they are going to go,” Springmeyer said.
