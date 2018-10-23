A tough ending to a great season for Modesto volleyball. Find out what went wrong.

A season filled with so much promise came to a screeching end for Modesto Tuesday as the Panthers (29-8) fell 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 to Folsom in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I volleyball playoffs.
“I didn’t anticipate that,” Panthers coach Traci Harris said.
A lack of communication and a lot of unforced errors were the biggest problems for the Panthers.
“We missed 12 serves,” Harris said. “I think we outplayed them once we got our breath in the first game but we just kept missing serves.”
The first set was tied at 17 before the Bulldogs ended the set on a 8-1 run. Junior middle blocker Allison Hakes had three kills in the first set for Folsom, including the final point.
The second set was once again back-and-forth but Modesto had four service errors and lost.
When the match ended, there were a lot of disappointed faces but the Panthers had a great season with 29 wins and a second-place finish to Pitman in the Central California Athletic League.
The Panthers lose four seniors to graduation including all three of their captains: Alyssa Cover, Tori Galloway, and Hannah Scott.
Galloway is Harris’s daughter and she called it an “awesome privilege” to be able to coach her daughter.
“They are a great group of seniors,” Harris said. “It’s hard to end on this.”
Cover had 24 assists and nine digs while Galloway had three blocks. Freshman Kate Cover had nine kills and five aces.
Central Catholic 3, Merced 0 - The top-seeded Raiders opened the Div. III playoffs with a straight sets victory. Central Catholic will host El Capitan on Thursday.
Manteca 3, Beyer 0 - The WAC champion Patriots saw their season end on the road to the Buffaloes.
Pitman 3, Davis 1 - The Pride will face the winner of Pleasant Grove and Bear Creek on Thursday.
