The DeLong boys water polo tournament, featuring the top teams from the San Joaquin Valley and Oregon, opened play at various sites in and around Modesto on Friday. Davis High, pictured above, suffered a couple of defeats during its opening matches at Enochs High in the Red Division. In the elite Platinum and Gold divisions, Johansen split its two games and has a chance for a fifth-place finish on Saturday. Turlock split its two games and remains alive for a ninth-place finish in the Gold Division. Pitman and Gregori swept their games and play Saturday morning at Pitman High in Turlock at 9 a.m. for the right to play for the Silver Division title. Games resume Saturday at 8 a.m., with placement matches in the afternoon. Contests are being contested at Johansen, Downey, Enochs, Pitman, Oakdale and Ripon.
High School Sports
DeLong Tournament putting top boys water polo players to the test
October 19, 2018 06:18 PM
