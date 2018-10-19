Davis’ Octavio Varela scores past South Eugene Oregon goalie Luka Bogdanov during the DeLong Water Polo Tournament at Enochs High School in Modesto, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. South Eugene Oregon won the game 16-4.
High School Sports

DeLong Tournament putting top boys water polo players to the test

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

October 19, 2018 06:18 PM

The DeLong boys water polo tournament, featuring the top teams from the San Joaquin Valley and Oregon, opened play at various sites in and around Modesto on Friday. Davis High, pictured above, suffered a couple of defeats during its opening matches at Enochs High in the Red Division. In the elite Platinum and Gold divisions, Johansen split its two games and has a chance for a fifth-place finish on Saturday. Turlock split its two games and remains alive for a ninth-place finish in the Gold Division. Pitman and Gregori swept their games and play Saturday morning at Pitman High in Turlock at 9 a.m. for the right to play for the Silver Division title. Games resume Saturday at 8 a.m., with placement matches in the afternoon. Contests are being contested at Johansen, Downey, Enochs, Pitman, Oakdale and Ripon.

Modesto High’s Arlan Yerby gathers up a loose ball during the DeLong Water Polo Tournament game with Mt. View of Oregon at Enochs High School in Modesto, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Davis’ Rhett Van Horn lobs the ball over a South Eugene Oregon defender for a score during the DeLong Water Polo Tournament game with South Eugene Oregon at Enochs High School in Modesto, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. South Eugene Oregon won the game 16-4.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto High’s Robbie DeMont attempts a shot on goal during the DeLong Water Polo Tournament game with Mt. View of Oregon at Enochs High School in Modesto, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

