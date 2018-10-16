Tuesday’s Modesto area sports scores

LOCAL
Golf
Central California Athletic League
League Final Tournament
at Creekside GC, Par 72
Results
1. Gregori 461
2. Enochs 476
3. Turlock 506
4. Downey 539
5. Modesto 527
6. Pitman 569
Teams
Gregori - Mckenna Ebster 83, Lauren Arakelian 83, Leila Toledo 86, Katherine Mauthe 106, Drew Lamndia 103, Madison Simms 111.
Enochs - Janea Caparros 86, Taeya Paolella 87, Lucy Saiz 91, Stephanie Florence 99, Rianna Sulay 113, Paige Martins 119.
Turlock - Ainslie Coughran 83, Courtney Mamberg 90, Annika Lightfoot 98, Madi Mendes 113, Allie Williams 122, Lacey Hibdon 123.
Downey - Avery Cloward 101, Hannah Elms 106, Sam Fraze 106, Audrey Trammel 107, Serena Luna 119, Evelyn Williams 131.
Modesto - Leah Rabe 88, Lyla Patel 89, Madison McCabe 106, Ann Marie Hendricks 118, Katie Casey 126.
Pitman - Collette Sommerville 105, Isabelle Rodriguez 116, Simone Samra 113, Haleigh Faria 114, Sara Cisneros 137, Candace Perry 121.
Moving on to CIF Division 2 Tournament
at Timber Creek GC, Roseville
Team 1 - Gregori
Team 2 - Enochs
Individuals: Lyla Patel-Modesto, Leah Raby-Modesto, Coutney Malmberg-Turlock, Ainslie Coughran-Turlock, Annika Lightfoot-Turlock, Avery Cloward-Downey.
Final League Results: 1. Gregori 10-0, 2. Enochs 8-2, 3. Turlock 5-5, 4. Downey 4-6, 5. Modesto 2-8, 6. Pitman 1-9.
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Ladies
Game day
First Place: Nancy Staahl, Jeanne Abbott, Ann Spears - 144.
Second place: Jean Diehl, Linda Humble, Melanie Griffith - 152.
Third place: Kay Virgil, Charlotte Brewer, Grace Zagaris - 153.
Volleyball
High School
From Monday
Central California Athletic League
Pitman 3, Turlock 1
Pitman (22-11, CCAL 9-1) - Kills: Emily Vander Weide 15. Aces: Ceirra Verdone, Haley Freeman, Emma Hirschkorn 2. Blocks: Avery Carlson. Digs: Madison Hall 25. Assists: H. Freeman 41.
Turlock (14-17, CCAL 6-4) - Kills: Jazmyn Tubbs 19. Aces: J. Tubbs, Ava Chiesa 2. Blocks: Audrey Tillery, J. Tubbs 5. Digs: J. Tubbs 21. Assists: Sarah Romo 22.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 17, Davis 2
Beyer - Goals: Emiliano O. 5, Alejandro R. 2, Dru J. 2, Jacob P., Ryan N., Riley S., Trevor M., Remington H., Mason K.
Davis - Goals: Seth F. 2.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 13, Davis 2
Beyer - Goals: Lynna B. 2, Kaylin O. 2, Chloe L. 2, Bryceen W., Claire K., Taylor H., Elizabeth B., Ashlynn T., Baylee L., Lauryn L.
Davis - Goals: Daisy G. 2.
Comments