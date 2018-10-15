Tuesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/16/18)

Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto, Pitman at Enochs, Downey at Turlock, Patterson at Central Valley, Merced at Golden Valley, Kimball at Weston Ranch
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Ceres at Davis, Pacheco at Los Banos, Mountain House at Lathrop, Kimball at Weston Ranch, Gustine at Orestimba, Delhi at Ripon Christian, Sonora at Amador, Summerville at Calaveras, Argonaut at Bret Harte, Big Valley Christian at Turlock Christian
Boys Water Polo
5 p.m. – Davis at Beyer, Los Banos at Ceres, Mountain House at Pacheco, Patterson at Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Livingston, El Capitan at Merced
Girls Water Polo
4 p.m. – Davis at Beyer, Los Banos at Ceres, Mountain House at Pacheco, Patterson at Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Livingston, El Capitan at Merced, Sonora at Davis-Yolo
Comments