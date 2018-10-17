McKenna Ebster and Lauren Arakelian were among three tied for medalist honors with an 83 to help lead Gregori to the Central California Athletic League golf title at Creekside Golf Course on Wednesday. Gregori, which went 10-0, shot 461 to finish 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Enochs. Both teams qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Tournament at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville on Monday. Six other individuals not on Gregori or Enochs also qualified for postseason, including three players from Turlock, including co-medalist Ainslie Coughran, two from Modesto and one from Downey. Tournaments in all five section divisions will be held on Monday with the Masters Tournament at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton on Oct. 29.
High School Sports
Gregori clinches CCAL girls golf title; Enochs, six players heading to postseason
October 17, 2018 03:56 PM
