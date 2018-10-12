Saturday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/13/18)

Cross Country
8 a.m. – Modesto at Crystal Springs Invite (Belmont); Beyer, Merced, Central Catholic, Sonora at Bronco Invite (Bella Vista, Folsom); Enochs, Hughson, Pitman, Central Valley, Kimball, Ceres, Big Valley Christian, Los Banos, Lathrop, Oakdale, Turlock at Hughson Supercross
Football
7:30 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter, Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian
Girls Tennis
All Day – Buhach Colony at Stockton Tournament (Stagg)
Volleyball
All Day – Modesto, Gregori, Pitman, Buhach Colony, Kimball, Hughson, Sonora, Amador, Lathrop, Oakdale, Turlock at Stockton Classic (Stagg/Edison)
Girls Water Polo
All Day – Platinum Division (at Johansen): Sanger vs. Redwood, 8 a.m., Davis of Davis vs. Heritage, 9 a.m., Sonora vs. Newberg, 10 a.m., Drake vs. Buchannan, 11 a.m. Placement games start at noon; Gold Division (at Downey): W. Albany vs. Logan, 8 a.m., Valley Christian vs. Tokay, 9 a.m., Clayton Valley vs. Foothill, 10 a.m., El Capitan vs. Tamalpais, 11 a.m. Placement games start at noon. Silver Division (at Oakdale High): Kimball vs. Turlock, 8 a.m., Merced vs. Buhach Colony, 9 a.m., Campolindo vs. Liberty, 10 a.m., Northgate vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m. Placement games start at noon. Silver Divison (at Ripon High): Menlo-A vs. St. Mary’s, 8 a.m., Vintage vs. Lodi, 9 a.m., Bret Harte vs. Gregori, 10 a.m., Ripon vs. S. Eugene, 11 a.m. Placement games start at noon. Blue Division (at Enochs High): Enochs vs. Beyer, 8 a.m., Bella Vista at Lake Ridge, 9 a.m., Granada at Rocklin, 10 a.m., Pitman at Del Oro, 11 a.m. Placement games start at noon. Red Division (at Pitman High): Los Banos vs. Atwater, 8 a.m., Johansen vs. Downey, 9 a.m., Mountain House vs. Grace Davis, 10 a.m., Modesto vs. Golden Valley, 11 a.m.
Comments