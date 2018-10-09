Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/10/18)

Cross Country
3:30 p.m. – Johasnen at Davis (Davis Park), Pacheco at Beyer (Beyer Park), Ceres at Mountain House, Lathrop at Los Banos
4 p.m. – Sonora, Calaveras, Amador, Argonaut, Summerville, Bret Harte at Mother Lode League #2 (Wildcat Ranch)
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Davis, Lathrop at Johansen, Pitman at Downey, Ceres at Los Banos, Pacheco at Mountain House
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto, Downey at Turlock, Pitman at Enochs, Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Merced at Atwater, Golden Valley at Central Valley, Hughson at Linden
Boys Water Polo
4 p.m. – Ripon at Oakdale, Kimball at Central Catholic
6 p.m. – Modesto at Downey, Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Enochs, Kimball at Central Catholic
Girls Water Polo
3 p.m. – Ripon at Oakdale, Kimball at Central Catholic
5 p.m. – Modesto at Downey, Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Enochs, Kimball at Central Catholic
