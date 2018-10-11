Local Digest: Pacheco runners edge Beyer; Turlock trainers department wins award

The Sac-Joaquin Section cross country season is winding down with sub-sections a little over three weeks away at Angels Camp.

On Wednesday, two of the top schools in the Western Athletic Conference squared off in Modesto, with the Pacheco boys and girls edging the Patriots at Beyer Park.

Junior Daniel Herrera won the boys 3-mile race in 16 minutes, 36 seconds, edging teammate Matthew Garcia (17:07). Pacheco won 22-33.

Beyer senior Connor Farrow was the top finisher for the Patriots, plancing third in third with a time of 17:30. Farrow had finished in first in the previous five Western Athletic Conference dual meets before Wednesday.

On the girls side, Pacheco’s Rana Arrocena finished first in 21:50 followed by teammate Haley Merrell (22:00) and Beyer’s Athena Adamakis (22:44). Pacheco won 22-35.

The Patriots will next compete in the Bronco Invitational in Bella Vista on Saturday. The WAC’s league championship is Oct. 24.

Turlock High athletic trainers department wins award

The Turlock High athletic trainers department recently won the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award which honors schools that provide safe environments for student athletics.

In order to be a Safe Sport School, a school must meet the criteria with various tasks that include: creating a positive athletic health care administrative system, creating a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan, and developing injury and illness prevention strategies.

Turlock, only the 20th public high school in California to achieve this standing, will hold a ceremony for the department during Friday’s football game against Enochs.

Pitman volleyball wins again to remain in first place in the CCAL

The race for the Central California Athletic League title will come down to the final week.

Pitman beat Enochs in straight sets on Wednesday while Modesto swept Gregori. Pitman (19-9, 8-1) has a one game lead over Modesto (26-5, 7-2) in the Central California Athletic League heading into the final day of the season on Monday.

The Pride host Turlock while the Panthers are at Enochs.

Playoffs begin on Oct. 22 for Divisions I-IV with Div. V and VI starting the following day.

Former Merced High grad named to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

UC Davis redshirt freshman running back Ulonzo Gilliam, a former Merced High standout, was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List on Thursday, an award given to the NCAA FCS freshman player of the year.

Gilliam has rushed for 318 yards and six touchdowns this year and has 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the 4-1 Aggies, ranked No. 14..

Majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology, Gilliam ran for 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns and was named the Merced Sun Star’s Football Player of the Year.