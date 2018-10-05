Friday’s Modesto area sports scores

LOCAL
Cross Country
From Wednesday
Western Athletic Conference
High School Boys
Beyer 15, Grace Davis 50
Results - 1. Connor Farrow (B) 17:24; 2. Brady Cardozo (B) 18:03; 3. Cedric Wright (B) 18:17; 4. Ralph Elias (B) 18:19; 5. Theo Miller (B) 18:26; 6. Jacob Villegas (B) 18:33; 7. Cesar Salto (B) 18:40; 8. Paulo Chacon (D) 18:49; 9. Robert Uva (D) 18:54; 10. Banna Noor (D) 19:37.
JV: Beyer 27, Grace Davis 30
From Wednesday
Western Athletic Conference
High School Girls
Grace Davis 26, Beyer 31
Results - 1. Yara Andujo (D) 21:52; 2. Amber Cordova (D) 23:39; 3. Flory Abzun (D) 24:19; 4. Angelina Martinez (B) 24:45; 5. Rylee Quintero (B) 25:12; 6. Naomi Mitchell (B) 25:21; 7. Natalie Mitchell (B) 26:35; 8. Jennifer Campos (D) 27:02; 9. Cristal Luna (B) 30:31; 10. Samantha Marin (B) 31:08.
JV: No Competition
Golf
High School Girls
From Thursday
Central California Athletic League
Gregori 232, Enochs 254
Muni GC, Par 36
Gregori (8-0) - Lauren Arakelian 41, Makenna Ebster 43, Leila Toledo 46, Katherine Mauthe 48, Drew Lamandia 54.
Enochs (6-2) - Janea Caparros 42, Lucy Saiz 49, Stephanie Florence 50, Taeya Paolella 53, Rianna Sulay 60.
Downey 267, Pitman 286
at Creekside GC, Par 36
Downey (3-5) - Sam Fraze 50, Serena Luna 55, Evelyn Williams 52, Avery Cloward 49, Audrey Trammell 61.
Pitman (1-7) - Isabelle Rodriguez 58, Collette Sommerville 52, Simone Samara 54, Haleigh Faria 58, Cadence Perry 64.
Clubs
Jack Tone Lady 9ers
First Flight: Annette Van Heukelem 44-12-32, Clare Buchanan 51-18-33.
Second Flight: Harriett Amistadi 52-19-33, Merry Roche 55-20-35.
Birdie: Cindy Kruger.
Chip-In: Carol Knoll.
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: Shirley Keyser 41-14-27, Judi Presley 44-14-30.
Second Flight: Monica Gonzales 52-20-32, Lori Perry 49-15-34.
Chip-ins: Lori Perry #3; Sylvia Nimphuis #4.
Spring Creek 18 Hole Ladies
Low Gross: Patti Rodrick 94.
Low Net: Carol Blumberg 77; Second Low Net: Mary Whitaker 79; Third Low Net: Laura Moore 81.
Dryden Women’s Club
Captain’s Trophy
First Flight: Erlinda Martinez 71, Bobbie Sesma 73, Caroline Haug 74.
Second Flight: Pam Lawrence 74, Linda Curtis, Rosemary Hein 75, Ui Cha Iijima, Jackie Wilson 76.
Captain’s Trophy: Erlinda Martinez
Chip-in: Joann Adams
Soccer
College Men
Non-Conference
Stanislayus 3, Bethesda 0
at CSUS
Stanislaus State (4-7-0) - Goals: Khalil Kirksey, Adrian Yepez, Antonio Hernandez. Assists: Sean Bender 2, Desmond Madrigal. Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 2.
Bethesda Univ. of Cali. (6-5-1) - Goalies - Saves: Yuri Mussi 0, Renan Silva 4, team 1.
Yellow Cards: Arturo Meza-Santiago, Stan St (36:06); Adrian Yepez, Stan St (41:34); Desmond Madrigal, Stan St (51:11); Gustavo Olivera, Bethesda UC (51:35).
Tennis
High School Girls
From Thursday
Central California Conference
Central Valley 9, Livingston 0
Singles - Guadalupe Becerra (CV) d. Virdiana Cerda, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Giana Arce (CV) d. Erica Lomel, 6-0, 6-1; Suinana Dhillon (CV) d. Berenice Arias, 6-1, 6-0; Mixtly Vega (CV) d. Ariana Walker, 6-0, 6-1; Elisabeth Valdez (CV) d. Migdalya Pacheco, 6-3, 6-1; Bandna Bhatti (CV) d. Monica Maldonado, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles - Daniela Yepez/Virginia Moore (CV) d. Jenny Garcia/Stefanie Ramos, 6-2, 6-2; Christina Hermenegildo/Lizbeth Martinez (CV) d. Yvette Gutierrez/ Diana Rocha, 6-2, 6-1; Sabina Dhillon/Priscilla Sanchez (CV) d. Emily Molina/Cynthia Garcia, 6-3, 6-4.
Volleyball
High School
From Thursday
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 3, Manteca 0
(25-17, 25-17, 25-21)
Central Catholic (24-2, VOL 9-0) - Assists: Hannah Castillon, Kalli McElrath 17. Kills: Abby Castillon 18. Aces: McElrath 2. Digs: Tessa Gallo 15. Blocks: Cameron Sauls 4.
Manteca (15-4, VOL 7-2) - No Stats Reported.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Stoneridge Chr. 3, Big Valley Chr. 1
(25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17)
Stone Ridge Christian (23-6, CCAA 9-0) - Kills: Maartje Vander dussen 18. Aces: Laura Hooker 3. Assists: Brooke Wareham 25. Digs: Hooker, Vander dussen 22. Blocks: Sadi Tucker 2.
Big Valley Christian (14-8, CCAA 7-2) - Kills: Julia Copland 17. Aces: Copland 4. Assists: Emmalynn Camoirano 22. Digs: Lara Wray 19. Blocks: Ida Brown 1.
JV: Stone Ridge Christian 2-0.
From Wendesday
Central California Athletic League
Pitman 3, Gregori 2
(19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-27, 15-11)
Pitman (17-9, CCAL 6-1) - Kills: Emma Hirschkorn 16. Assists: Haley Freeman 46. Blocks: Avery Carlson 3. Digs: Madison Hall. Aces: Hirschkorn, Cierra Verdone 2.
Gregori (8-10, CCAL 2-4) - Kills: Mara Semone 13. Assists: Tori Goff 17. Digs: Semone 26.
JV: Pitman 2-0. Frosh: Pitman 2-0.
Modesto 3, Downey 0
(25-16, 25-4, 25-8)
Modesto (25-4, CCAL 6-1) - Kills: Emma Hirschkorn 16. Assists: Haley Freeman 46. Blocks: Avery Carlson 3. Digs: Madison Hall. Aces: Hirschkorn, Cierra Verdone 2.
Downey (1-12, CCAL 0-7) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto-2-0. Frosh: Modesto-2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
From Thursday
Western Athletic Conference
Davis 15, Los Banos 11
Davis - Goals: Van Horn 5, Fischer 5, G David Gomes 1, Octoman 3.
Los Banos - No Stats Provided.
Johansen 17, Mountain House 2
Johansen (8-0) - Goals: S. Johnson 4, Manuel Magana 2, Dominic Sabatini 2, Luis Oscario 2 , Michael Hildebrandt 2, Cameron Kauffman 2, Will Johnson 1, Nelson Sabatini 1, Colin Taylor 1
Mountain House (0-8) - Goals: Kim 1, Fobert 1
High School Girls
From Thursday
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 13, Davis 11
Los Banos - No Stats Provided
Davis - Goals: T Diaz 3, Garcia Darla 5, Coletti 2, Ramerez 1.
Johansen 13, Mountain House 1
Johansen (6-2) - Goals: Sophie Keyendiers 4, Dakota Harvey 4, Brianne Tochimani 2, Emily Sisco 1, Jessica Fiskum 1, Trinity Martinez 1
Mountain House (0-7) - Goal: Sisodiya 1
