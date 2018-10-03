Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 7

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
1-0
6-0
261
96
Gregori
1-0
4-2
235
94
Turlock
1-0
3-3
182
199
Modesto
0-1
4-2
201
171
Downey
0-1
3-3
247
164
Enochs
0-1
2-4
97
154
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
2-0
6-0
309
122
Buhach Colony
2-0
5-1
250
145
Atwater
2-0
5-1
249
166
Golden Valley
1-1
4-2
136
99
Patterson
1-1
3-3
212
187
Central Valley
0-3
1-6
121
214
El Capitan
0-3
0-7
88
320
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Central Catholic
3-0
6-1
246
104
Oakdale
2-1
5-2
220
123
Sierra
1-1
3-3
114
150
Manteca
1-1
3-3
221
160
East Union
1-2
2-5
198
243
Kimball
1-2
3-4
179
248
Weston Ranch
0-2
1-5
81
238
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
3-0
6-0
220
84
Pacheco
3-0
4-1
305
141
Los Banos
2-1
3-3
127
181
Lathrop
2-1
2-4
124
180
Johansen
1-2
2-4
72
239
Ceres
1-2
1-5
64
165
Davis
0-3
1-5
192
243
Beyer
0-3
0-6
48
233
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Modesto Christian
3-0
7-0
217
29
Ripon
3-0
7-0
280
49
Hughson
2-1
5-2
174
122
Hilmar
1-1
5-1
218
76
Escalon
0-2
4-2
165
62
Livingston
0-2
1-5
69
188
Riverbank
0-3
2-5
74
275
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
3-0
6-0
242
51
Waterford
2-1
5-1
198
76
Denair
2-1
5-1
241
116
Gustine
2-1
4-2
118
129
Orestimba
2-1
4-2
240
151
Mariposa County
1-2
2-4
76
121
Le Grand
0-3
1-5
102
213
Delhi
0-3
1-5
14
207
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
2-0
5-1
199
86
Brookside Christian
2-0
4-2
160
172
Millennium
2-1
3-4
205
197
Stone Ridge Chr.
1-1
3-3
158
192
Sierra Ridge/ROP
1-2
2-4
168
193
Turlock Christian
1-2
1-6
81
241
Delta Charter
0-3
0-7
36
241
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Argonaut
1-0
5-1
214
49
Calaveras
1-0
3-3
135
109
Sonora
1-0
2-4
109
184
Amador
0-1
5-1
246
97
Summerville
0-1
2-4
70
121
Bret Harte
0-1
2-4
139
209
