Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 7

October 03, 2018 04:26 PM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

1-0

6-0

261

96

Gregori

1-0

4-2

235

94

Turlock

1-0

3-3

182

199

Modesto

0-1

4-2

201

171

Downey

0-1

3-3

247

164

Enochs

0-1

2-4

97

154

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

2-0

6-0

309

122

Buhach Colony

2-0

5-1

250

145

Atwater

2-0

5-1

249

166

Golden Valley

1-1

4-2

136

99

Patterson

1-1

3-3

212

187

Central Valley

0-3

1-6

121

214

El Capitan

0-3

0-7

88

320

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Central Catholic

3-0

6-1

246

104

Oakdale

2-1

5-2

220

123

Sierra

1-1

3-3

114

150

Manteca

1-1

3-3

221

160

East Union

1-2

2-5

198

243

Kimball

1-2

3-4

179

248

Weston Ranch

0-2

1-5

81

238

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

3-0

6-0

220

84

Pacheco

3-0

4-1

305

141

Los Banos

2-1

3-3

127

181

Lathrop

2-1

2-4

124

180

Johansen

1-2

2-4

72

239

Ceres

1-2

1-5

64

165

Davis

0-3

1-5

192

243

Beyer

0-3

0-6

48

233

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Modesto Christian

3-0

7-0

217

29

Ripon

3-0

7-0

280

49

Hughson

2-1

5-2

174

122

Hilmar

1-1

5-1

218

76

Escalon

0-2

4-2

165

62

Livingston

0-2

1-5

69

188

Riverbank

0-3

2-5

74

275

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

3-0

6-0

242

51

Waterford

2-1

5-1

198

76

Denair

2-1

5-1

241

116

Gustine

2-1

4-2

118

129

Orestimba

2-1

4-2

240

151

Mariposa County

1-2

2-4

76

121

Le Grand

0-3

1-5

102

213

Delhi

0-3

1-5

14

207

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

2-0

5-1

199

86

Brookside Christian

2-0

4-2

160

172

Millennium

2-1

3-4

205

197

Stone Ridge Chr.

1-1

3-3

158

192

Sierra Ridge/ROP

1-2

2-4

168

193

Turlock Christian

1-2

1-6

81

241

Delta Charter

0-3

0-7

36

241

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Argonaut

1-0

5-1

214

49

Calaveras

1-0

3-3

135

109

Sonora

1-0

2-4

109

184

Amador

0-1

5-1

246

97

Summerville

0-1

2-4

70

121

Bret Harte

0-1

2-4

139

209

