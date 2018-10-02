High School Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/03/18)

October 02, 2018 03:12 PM

Cross Country

CCC Center Meet #2, Lake Yosemite, 10 a.m. – Atwater, Merced, El Capitan, Buhach Colony, Patterson, Golden Valley, Central Valley

CCAL Cluster #2, Donnelly Park, Turlock, 1:30 p.m. – Pitman, Gregori, Turlock, Downey, Enochs, Modesto

2:45 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres

VOL Meet #2, Legion Park, 3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic, Oakdale, Manteca, Sierra, East Union, Kimball, Weston Ranch

3:30 p.m. – Davis at Beyer (Beyer Park), Johansen at Lathrop

Girls Golf

Manteca Tournament, Manteca Park, 8 a.m. – Modesto, Manteca, Beyer, Buhach Colony, Merced

3 p.m. – Livingston at Orestimba (Diablo Grande)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Lathrop, Davis at Pacheco, Ceres at Johansen, Los Banos at Mountain House

Volleyball

6 p.m. – Downey at Modesto, Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Enochs, Central Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Merced

6:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Escalon, Hughson at Riverbank

Boys Water Polo

4 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Pitman at Turlock, Ripon at Central Catholic, Atwater at Patterson, Kimball at Oakdale

Girls Water Polo

3 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Pitman at Turlock, Ripon at Central Catholic, Atwater at Patterson, Kimball at Oakdale

  Comments  