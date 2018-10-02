Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/03/18)

Cross Country
CCC Center Meet #2, Lake Yosemite, 10 a.m. – Atwater, Merced, El Capitan, Buhach Colony, Patterson, Golden Valley, Central Valley
CCAL Cluster #2, Donnelly Park, Turlock, 1:30 p.m. – Pitman, Gregori, Turlock, Downey, Enochs, Modesto
2:45 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres
VOL Meet #2, Legion Park, 3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic, Oakdale, Manteca, Sierra, East Union, Kimball, Weston Ranch
3:30 p.m. – Davis at Beyer (Beyer Park), Johansen at Lathrop
Girls Golf
Manteca Tournament, Manteca Park, 8 a.m. – Modesto, Manteca, Beyer, Buhach Colony, Merced
3 p.m. – Livingston at Orestimba (Diablo Grande)
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Lathrop, Davis at Pacheco, Ceres at Johansen, Los Banos at Mountain House
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Downey at Modesto, Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Enochs, Central Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Merced
6:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Escalon, Hughson at Riverbank
Boys Water Polo
4 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Pitman at Turlock, Ripon at Central Catholic, Atwater at Patterson, Kimball at Oakdale
Girls Water Polo
3 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Pitman at Turlock, Ripon at Central Catholic, Atwater at Patterson, Kimball at Oakdale
